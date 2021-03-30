EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s promoted women’s basketball associate head coach Antoine White to head coach, a change announced Tuesday by Mount director of athletics Lynne Robinson.
The move coincides with the departure of previous head coach Maria Marchesano, who accepted a job as head coach of the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
White, a Bethesda native, becomes the seventh head coach in Mount women’s basketball history, taking the reins eight days after the Mountaineers appeared in the NCAA tournament first round — falling to Maryland — as the Northeast Conference champions.
“It is a tremendous opportunity,” he said in a release from the school, “and I am excited to step into this role with such a talented group of players and passionate fanbase behind me.”
White has served on the Mountaineers’ coaching staff for five seasons, starting in 2016 under previous head coach Bryan Whitten. White became associate head coach in 2019, overseeing the team’s defensive scheme and opponent scouting. White also put his stamp on workouts and player development.
“Antoine has been a great teacher and mentor to our team,” Robinson said. “He has a tremendous work ethic, contagious enthusiasm, and a commitment to student-athlete development, both on and off the court.
“Antoine has been an integral part of our success over the past few years, and I am confident that our women’s basketball team will continue to thrive under Antoine’s leadership.”
White played for current Mount men’s basketball coach Dan Engelstad at Southern Vermont College. He ended his career as SVC’s all-time assists leader. A three-year captain, he helped guide the Mountaineers to an ECAC title in 2015 and a New England Collegiate Conference Championship the following year.
“I’ve been fortunate to know Antoine since his days as a high school student. The word that best describes him is ‘winner,’” Engelstad said in the release. “He has the ability to elevate everyone around him.”
Marchesano leaves Emmitsburg after four years at the helm going 61-54 and orchestrating a turnaround of the program that culminated in the team’s first NEC title since 1995 and a trip to the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.
The position with the Mastodons is her fourth head-coaching job, after stints at Urbana University and Walsh University. She boasts a 140-111 record between all three stops.
Marchesano began her tenure at 9-20 before making it to the conference tournament in her second season. In her third season, the Mountaineers registered their first 20-win campaign in 20 years. This year, she guided the Mount to a 17-7 overall record (14-4 NEC).
After defeating Fairleigh Dickinson and Wagner in the conference tournament, the team earned a No. 15 seed before the loss to Maryland.
“Needless to say, we are sad to see Maria leave the Mount,” Robinson added. “She has had a tremendous impact on Mount St. Mary’s and our women’s basketball program over the past four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.