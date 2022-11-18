Niagara Maryland Basketball

Maryland forward Julian Reese is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

 Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey

When Kevin Willard took the men’s basketball coaching job at Maryland last spring, he avoided watching too much previous film of his new players. He wanted to give them a fresh start. Willard preferred to hold individual workouts, allowing him to learn his players in person rather than creating opinions of them based on old tape.

For sophomore forward Julian Reese, those early workouts and a clean-slate mentality have paid dividends early as he continues to trend toward a breakout campaign for the Terps.

