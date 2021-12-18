EMMITSBURG — With every made shot and with every stop on defense, the tension seemed to dissipate a little more.
Mount St. Mary's had been sitting on a bad overtime home loss to American for a week, and the frustration was palpable.
"When the ball is moving and we are sharing the ball and we are getting out in transition, we are a really good basketball team," coach Dan Engelstad said.
But the Mountaineers had only shown that in bits and pieces during the non-conference portion of their schedule that hasn't unfolded as well as they would have hoped.
That's why they hope Saturday's 74-60 victory over Morgan State at Knott Arena — their first wire-to-wire victory in nearly a year — serves as a spring board into Northeast Conference play, which begins in a little over a week for the reigning conference champions.
"The message to the guys was proud of the effort and compete level," Engelstad said. "We expect to play hard every night and come up with energy and effort plays and feed off of each other and play for each other. I thought they did that very well tonight."
The Mount's leading scorer, Jalen Benjamin, finished with a team-high 17 points and was one of four scorers in double figures.
The Mountaineers (4-8) shot the ball better and shared the ball well, as their 18 assists went a long way in offsetting their 19 turnovers. They also got 22 points from the bench, which had been a point of weakness in previous games.
But Engelstad made a big point after the game to say, "Today's effort was not good enough. For us to go where we want to go, we have to be smarter with the basketball. We can't turn the ball over 19 times. We can't give up free-throw rebounds. We can't respond when guys get chippy with us. There are a lot of learning points today."
For the game, the Mountaineers made nearly half of their total shots (27-for-57) and 3-pointers (10-for-23).
On the defensive front, they forced 13 turnovers and limited Morgan State to 3-for-18 from behind the 3-point line.
Benjamin made 5 of his 11 shots, including 3 of his 6 3-point attempts, after a slow start. Mezie Offurum was 6-for-9 from the field for 14 points, while fellow senior forward Nana Opoku was 4-for-8 for 11 points.
Mount St. Mary's got big contributions off the bench from sophomore Dakota Leffew, who finished with 9 points and 6 assists, and Jaylin Gibson, who missed just one of his five shots on his way to 13 points.
"It was nice to see some shots go in," said Gibson, who had not scored in four of the Mount's last five games while playing limited minutes.
The last wire-to-wire win for Mount St. Mary's was a 63-52 victory over NEC rival Merrimack earlier this year on Jan. 15.
"More so than ever, we need to stick to our process and get better with our process because we have a very talented basketball team," Engelstad said. "We have good guys in our program, and if we are all together in this and hungry to improve, we have a chance to be good."
The Mountaineers' five-game homestand continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday against UMBC (5-6). They open conference play Dec. 29 against Fairleigh Dickinson at Knott Arena.
Women's Basketball
Mount St. Mary's 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 65
Urbana High School graduate Kendall Bresee scored a season-high 27 points, as the Mountaineers (2-7) snapped a six-game losing streak.
Senior graduate student Kayla Agentowicz added 23 points for Mount St. Mary's, which shot better than 50 percent from the field (25-for-47) and produced 19 assists.
Mya Thomas led Maryland-Eastern Shore (3-7) with 14 points.
