EMMITSBURG — Back in November, the Mount St. Mary’s men were playing fairly well.
A Dec. 1 win at St. Peter’s in their first league game as a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference capped a stretch of four wins in six games. The run also included wins on a West Coast swing over Cal Poly and Pacific.
But then the injury bug started to take a big bite out of the Mount’s season, and the Mountaineers endured a run of 14 losses in 18 games, never winning two games in a row in the process.
Now the team is fully healthy again, and many things are falling into alignment again for the Mount. As a result, the team is playing better basketball from start to finish and starting to win the close games it wasn’t for much of the season.
On Sunday at Knott Arena, Mount St. Mary’s celebrated its first winning streak since Nov. 22 with a 75-74 victory over Canisius.
The win included 11 lead changes and seven ties in the second half, a career-high 12 assists from senior guard Jalen Benjamin and a career-high six 3-pointers from junior guard Dakota Leffew.
Overall, seven different players found their way into the scoring column for the Mount, including four who reached double figures, as the Mountaineers improved to 10-18 overall and 6-11 in MAAC games. They are 3-0 in MAAC games with their full roster available.
“We lost a ton of close games and a lot of games that came down to the last couple of possessions,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said. “No excuses. We could have coached a lot better. We could have played better. But, when you are playing in a more physical league like the MAAC, we have had [times] where we lose our legs at the end, and it’s hard to make plays down the stretch.
“Now, with our full complement, we have fresh bodies. We have guys that can put games away. We’ve got guys that are feeling confident. You know, we have guys that can do different things. We can match size for size now. We can play guards. We can play small lineups. We have the amount of depth to be a player in the MAAC.”
Following his 26-point effort in Friday’s home win over Niagara, Benjamin was the focus of Canisius’ defensive gameplan Sunday. The Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12 MAAC) ran regular double teams at Benjamin on the perimeter to try and force the ball out of his hands.
It wound up burning them, as Benjamin consistently found open teammates for baskets.
“I am not just a scorer,” said Benjamin, who wound up with 10 points to go with his 10 assists. “It shows I can play, whatever you need me to do, assists, rebounds, pass, shoot. I am here to win. That’s all I want to do is win championships.”
Leffew had a bounce-back game after his four-point effort Friday. He got into the flow of the offense a little earlier this time and was on-point with his shooting. His six 3-pointers paved the way for a team-high 22 points.
Sophomore forward Jedy Cordilia added 18 points and four rebounds, and senior forward George Tinsley contributed 11 points and four rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s.
Defense even played a role in the victory, as the Mountaineers held Canisius scoreless for long periods down the stretch.
The Golden Griffins’ George Maslennikov made a 3-pointer with 10:20 to go to take a 55-53 lead, and they did not score again until the 5:27 mark, which allowed Mount St. Mary’s to take the lead for good.
The Mountaineers never led by more than six points. But they played well enough on both ends of the court to hang on to a close win for a change.
“It’s just really nice to have all of our weapons back,” Engelstad said.
The back-to-back wins have brought back some of the joy around the program. Players were stopped to sign autographs in the narrow concourse outside of the locker room after the game.
“That’s new to me,” Cordilia said.
Now the Mountaineers will welcome first-place Iona (20-7, 13-3 MAAC) and its legendary coach, Rick Pitino, to Knott Arena on Friday in a game that already has a lot of buzz around it locally.
And they’ll do it with much more self-belief than it had even a week ago.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter:
@greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.