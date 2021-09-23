After last season, Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. talked with coach Michael Locksley about his future. Demus had become a go-to target for the Terrapins, and as a junior, he led the team in receiving yards for the second straight season. He has clear NFL potential, and when the standout submitted his name for draft feedback, the reassurance that he was on his way to that pinnacle gave him a confidence boost.
But with college eligibility remaining, “we had some really tough, honest conversations about things that needed to be done for him to take that next step,” Locksley said. “From that day on, I’ve seen a totally different Dontay Demus.”
Demus didn’t begin this past offseason expecting to leave school early. He wasn’t satisfied with the 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Demus has long showcased an ability to generate explosive plays, and he finally started to string together strong performances on a consistent basis. But last year, he only had five opportunities to play. He knew his senior season could be an extended opportunity to shine and to use that feedback to propel him to greater heights.
“My plan was just to really make this one count,” Demus said. “Go out, give it all you’ve got. Leave everything out there that you’ve got.”
That mind-set has Demus leading the Big Ten with 112.7 receiving yards per game, and he’s again a key piece of the Terps’ offense, which has thrived during a 3-0 start heading into Saturday’s game against Kent State. Demus has grown into a leader within Maryland’s deep wide receivers group, and he continues to barrel past opposing defenders, racking up receiving yards. A standout season would send Demus climbing up draft boards, poised to join fellow Maryland greats Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore in the NFL.
By the way Demus carries himself around the facility, it’s clear that “he knows what he wants,” senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo said. “He realizes he wants this to be his final year. So he’s going all-in on it and completely focusing on it.”
Demus noticed he had talent around the time he entered high school, and as a ninth-grader, he attracted some college interest. That helped him see the path forward. But over the past few years, his motivation crystallized. Not long before he reported to campus to begin his college career, Demus lost his father, whom he viewed as a role model. Demus’ dad died in a motorcycle accident, and the son who shares his name has had to navigate the past few years without him. Now Demus wants to make his mother and younger brother proud.
“When I first got here, it struck me that I’m really the man in the family,” Demus said. “Once I realized that they’re looking up to me, I felt like I couldn’t let them down.”
Early on in his time at Maryland, Demus didn’t have the intense focus he has as a senior. But Demus embraced the idea that he must exert maximum effort in every moment. He didn’t always take things so seriously. Now Demus sees the results: a career-best 133 receiving yards in the season opener against West Virginia, respect from his teammates and feedback from the NFL that assured him he’s on the cusp of making it to the highest level.
Demus used to be someone who “maybe was one of those guys that didn’t always do things and wasn’t always bought in,” Locksley said. “I mean, this guy has just transformed himself into a tremendous leader off the field, a guy that’s very vocal, a guy that’s put the work in.”
As an underclassman, Demus occasionally had standout games followed by a few quiet weekends. During his sophomore season, he grabbed 10 receptions for 105 yards in a loss at Purdue and turned in a 82-yard performance against Indiana the next week. But then Demus recorded only 63 yards in the next four games combined. Those fluctuations have begun to disappear. In his junior and senior seasons, Demus has averaged 87.9 yards across eight games, with that mark trending upward. Locksley has referred to Demus as “Mr. Consistent.”
So now Demus has started to focus more on the less-noticeable pieces of the game as he works to develop what he describes as a professional mind-set. He wants to be able to answer his teammates’ questions and communicate well with them on the field. He learned the playbook for all the offensive skill positions, apart from quarterback, so he can help correct mistakes. Demus understands different defensive schemes and how to exploit their weaknesses.
Demus has a skill set that opposing coaches occasionally single out before games. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Demus combines size and speed that pose a challenge for defensive backs.
“He’s built like a house,” fellow wide receiver Jeshaun Jones said. “And he’s blazing. He’s fast. He can move. He’s really shifty as well. I don’t know how people plan to guard that or stop that.”
Growing up, Demus was bigger and taller than his peers, so in little league, he initially played tight end in addition to defensive roles as a linebacker and defensive end. During a high school state championship game, Mike Hunter, his head coach at Friendship Collegiate in Washington D.C., remembers Demus catching a pass on a slant route. Because of Demus’ size, Hunter expected him to get tackled. Instead, he made a couple of nifty moves to get past defenders.
“I’ve been coaching for a while,” Hunter said, “and it’s not many times where you get that wow factor during the game.”
Hunter remembers Demus’ big-play ability, and that has continued with the Terps. Demus scored touchdowns in six straight games, beginning in 2020 and continuing through the first two games this season. He nearly scored on a 41-yard catch at Illinois last week, but that play was called back for a penalty, and his touchdown streak ended. Demus still contributed with a 17-yard reception on the critical drive that led to the late game-tying score.
This offseason, Demus said, probably was the most productive of his career. Now that the season has begun, he manages to stand out for Maryland even though he’s surrounded by other talented wideouts, including Jones and sophomore star Rakim Jarrett. Demus notices the dividends of his effort, but he also sees all these games ahead, each one serving as an opportunity to achieve more.
“There’s no player in our program that has probably matured as much,” Locksley said, “and really, really put the work in to have the type of success he’s having.”
