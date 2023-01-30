Late in the first half, Malik Witherspoon put together a textbook defensive rebound. He boxed out his man to create several inches of room and used his 6-foot-6 frame to pull down a missed shot with little trouble, starting Frederick Community College up the floor.
That board was his 10th of the evening and gave him his 11th double-double of the season. Witherspoon, a Tuscarora graduate, has become almost automatic in the paint on both ends of the floor.
The freshman center averages a double-double every contest, and he finished Monday with 17 points and 18 rebounds. His continued success, particularly on the defensive glass, has helped the Cougars pull off wins like Monday’s 89-68 home victory over Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
“I really try to hustle, do all the dirty work, and if I score, I score,” Witherspoon said. “It comes naturally. I try not to force anything, just rebound and hustle.”
Witherspoon set the tone early, doing much of his damage in the first half to help FCC (6-8) snap a five-game skid and pick up its first win of 2023 in the process.
He opened the contest with a short-range 2, followed soon by his first defensive rebound. Witherspoon then made a jumper to erase the Black Bears’ brief advantage, their only lead of the contest.
That spurred the Cougars on a 20-2 run that broke the game wide open. And he soon cleaned up on the glass, denying Penn Highlands (7-7) many second chances to push back.
“One of the biggest things is his commitment. I challenge him every day, every practice, every game, and he just has a knack for the ball,” FCC coach Darryl Whiten said. “He loves to rebound the basketball because he feels that if he can give himself up for others, we’re going to be successful.”
Whiten has seen that since he was Witherspoon’s coach at Tuscarora before taking over the Cougars last season. And Witherspoon has continued his growth in his first season reunited with Whiten.
The freshman center leads NJCAA Division II in rebounding, averaging 13.9 boards per contest entering Monday. That’s a figure he’s pleased with and wants to maintain.
“I want to stay at No. 1, finish at No. 1,” Witherspoon said.
His efforts on the defensive glass are part of a continued push by Whiten to get his team back on track, starting with Monday night’s win.
FCC particularly struggled with sound defense and rebounding during its recent losing streak, surrendering 77.2 points per game in that stretch. It’s something Whiten emphasized during practices leading up to the contest with the Black Bears.
“We rerouted and got back to some basic fundamentals of the game,” he said.
After Witherspoon’s jumper tied the game at 11-11, the Cougars sprinted ahead to a double-digit lead within 3 minutes of action thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers by freshman forward Jaden Arrington (Frederick High). FCC continued to pile up the points, carrying a 46-26 edge into the break.
Penn Highlands briefly cut its deficit to 14 early in the second half before the Cougars regained control and pulled away once again for a dominant victory. Arrington had 15 points, while freshman guard Justin Morrisey (Frederick Christian Academy) scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Freshman forward Andrew Young (Linganore) had nine rebounds off the bench.
But Witherspoon led the way, getting his squad back in the win column and giving them confidence to put their skid behind them.
“It only takes one. It’s almost like a shooter, you just need to see the ball go through the basket one time, and then you start believing, because seeing is believing,” Whiten said. “And that’s what we knew, we only needed to get that one to get back on track.”
