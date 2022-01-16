A stout defensive effort and 23 points in the fourth quarter allowed Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball to beat Bryant 68-52 on Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena.
Kendall Bresee continued to set the pace for the Mountaineers, earning her third consecutive double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The graduate student also led the team in assists with five and steals with four. Senior Michaela Harrison tied the school record in 3-pointers with a second half surge, finishing with 18 points. The four triples swished makes 237 for her career. Graduate student Kayla Agentowicz contributed double figures with 10 points.
Mount St. Mary’s improved to 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the Northeast Conference. Bryant falls to 4-12 and 2-3 in conference as the Mount pulls level with them in the standings.
Brooke Bjelko delivered another strong effort for the Bulldogs with a team leading double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Early in the game, the Bulldogs established a physical presence to the Mount’s disadvantage, as the home side went into Saturday with eight players dressed. That game plan proved correct as the Mountaineers fell over the foul limit with more than five minutes on the clock, and Bryant received nine trips to the foul line.
With fouls stacking up for the Mount, the visiting Bulldogs stormed ahead in the second quarter, taking the lead in the final two minutes, going up 35-31 at halftime.
As the Mountaineer forwards struggled against Bjelko’s bruising play, coach Antoine White transitioned to a smaller lineup, matching his star Bresee with their star. Using niftiness, the Mount charged at the glass getting multiple layup looks and several and-one opportunities. Agentowicz earned a three-point play with 5:59 left in the third to knot the score at 37-37.
An 8-0 run to close out the third quarter helped the Mount stay ahead entering the final period. Bryant made a couple rallies to pull within two points, but that’s when Harrison made her mark in program history and her biggest impact of the game. Agentowicz found her twice on the wing, and she answered with back-to-back treys to put the lead up 56-48. Bresee’s drive moments later pushed the advantage up to double digits, where it remained for the rest of the contest. Free throws by Jada Lee with 23 seconds left gave the team its largest lead of 16 points, which ended up as the final score.
Mount St. Mary’s hosts Merrimack on Monday afternoon to complete a four-game homestand.
