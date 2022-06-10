Linganore High School graduate Jacob Ference had already established himself as a stalwart catcher for Salisbury University’s perennially strong baseball team.
But the junior didn’t catch at all in games from late February to late March, when his only action came via sporadic plate appearances as a pinch hitter or designated hitter.
Ference was busy in that early season stage recovering from inflammation in the ulnar nerve in his elbow, an injury that surfaced when he made a throw off his back foot.
“I had already been feeling tightness in there, and it felt like my arm had caught on fire,” he said. “So just rehabbing back from that, getting it back to throwing shape, it was tough. But it definitely was worth it.”
By the end of the regular season, Ference was back behind the plate for the Sea Gulls, hoping to help them make a run at a second straight NCAA Division III national title. And sure enough, Ference and Salisbury returned to the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Series.
But Salisbury (39-12) came up short this time in the best-of-three series, losing 11-6 and 3-2 to Eastern Connecticut State at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday.
Nonetheless, Ference, who caught and had a sac fly in the first game of the series, was grateful his team earned another shot at capturing a national crown.
“It’s just a great experience going back there. The atmosphere’s great,” Ference said during a phone interview conducted while the Sea Gulls were riding on a bus to Chicago, where they were scheduled to catch a flight home Wednesday.
“The culture here was great,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, that’s our main goal. There’s no individual goals, it’s always a team goal to bring home a national championship for Salisbury.”
Considering Salisbury’s track record, that’s a realistic goal. The Sea Gulls have made 22 straight NCAA tournament appearances, which is the second-longest active streak in Division III (Cortland has the longest one), and this was their seventh World Series appearance.
Such success attracted Ference to the program after he graduated from Linganore, where he earned Frederick News-Post All-County first-team honors as a junior and senior, in 2019.
“They won a lot of baseball games, and when I came to Salisbury, I just loved it,” he said. “The facilities were nice, the team ... it was a great culture there. Anyone who comes in and interacts with our team can see it, there’s just so much love.”
Limited to six games his freshman season, which was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Ference emerged as a significant contributor for Salisbury’s national championship team last season.
He batted .356 with four homers and 20 RBIs and caught all but one inning of five games in the College World Series, in which he had six hits with two homers, three RBIs and five runs scored. His two-run homer put Salisbury in front for good in the opener of the CWS finals against St. Thomas (Minnesota).
Ference’s offensive numbers dipped this season — he batted .258 with two homers and 22 RBIs — but he continued to serve as an ever-dependable catcher.
“Jacob has a tremendous catching skillset,” Salisbury head coach Troy Brohawn said in an email. “He’s a leader behind the plate. He has great footwork, an extremely quick release, and is very accurate. He’s also a very hard worker and a great teammate.”
Serving as a catcher in 26 games, the sturdy 6-foot-2, 210-pounder gunned down 10 of 19 runners who attempted to steal bases (for an RCS percentage of .526), had a .995 fielding percentage and was charged with just two passed balls.
“It went pretty well catching-wise. Hitting, not as well as I would like,” said Ference, whose injury played a role in his production at the plate. “That kind of put a stint on the season. But when I came back, I couldn’t be more happy to ball out with my guys, just contribute to the team in whatever ways I can.”
One of his key offensive contributions came against Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the CWS Final Four.
With Salisbury leading 3-2 in the fifth inning, Ference hit a two-run triple to provide insurance runs in a 5-2 win that sent the Sea Gulls to the championship series.
Did Ference feel any pressure when playing in the championship series?
“There’s no pressure at all,” Ference said. “I mean, we worked so hard for this. At that point, it’s just pleasure. That’s what our coaches always say. We put in, like we say, more work than any other team in the country. When we get there, we’re prepared, we’re calm, we’re relaxed.”
But top-ranked Eastern Connecticut State prevented the Sea Gulls from repeating. Averaging nine runs a game heading into the championship series, Salisbury scored a combined eight runs in its final two games.
“Their pitching was pretty good, they were intentional with all their pitches,” Ference said. “I went up there with a plan that if no one was on base, to start a rally, get on base, do some damage. But if people were on to drive them in, do whatever I can to move them over, get ‘em in, just to score some runs for my team.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning of the first game, Ference’s sac fly capped a three-run rally that narrowed ECSU’s lead to 6-4, but the Sea Gulls got no closer.
Now, Ference will spend the summer playing for the Putty Hill Panthers of the Maryland Collegiate Baseball League. While he’ll be looking to keep his skills sharp and have some fun, he won’t overdo things.
“I took a little bit of a beating in the postseason, playing a lot of games, catching a lot of games, it’s hard on the body,” said Ference, who figured he’ll play some third base, DH and catch a few games.
“My elbow still isn’t really back to 100 percent,” he said. “So I’ve discussed that with my summer coach, to kind of limit throwing, limit the playing to make sure my body recovers for the next season for Salisbury.”
