THURMONT — There is a poster the Catoctin High girls basketball team hangs on the locker-room wall prior to every game, home or away, and then rolls up again for another day when it is over.
It’s a virtual checklist of what the Cougars need to do to be successful. The list can change from game to game. But there is one thing that never does.
Featured prominently near the top of every poster are the words “Defense wins.” They have been there for years.
“Everyone knows that defense is the first priority,” said Emma Wivell, one of the team’s senior leaders. “I have been playing for [assistant] Coach [Chris] Barnhart and Coach Jason [Smith] since the fourth grade. I remember being 10 years old playing for them, and the first thing they told us was defense wins championships.
“So, from the time I was 10 years old, it’s been instilled in my head that defense is what wins. It starts like that with the youth. They kind of have us trained like that in that mindset. So, every single person that comes through this program in high school knows we play defense.”
So, it came as no surprise that during Tuesday night’s 72-41 home win over Boonsboro in the Class 1A West Region II semifinals that the biggest cheers from the Cougars were reserved for defensive chargers, as opposed to a made shot, a good offensive move or a nice pass.
That the charges were taken by reserve players Peyton Davis and Katie Glass in the second half of a blowout win made it all the better.
“It’s really symbolic of who this team is,” head coach Amy Entwistle said.
The Cougars (20-2) have a number of pet phrases that they hang their hat on and repeat ad nauseam. It’s gotten to the point when the players are finishing Entwistle’s sentences when she reaches for one during her talks with the team.
One such phrase is little things lead to big things. It’s not on the checklist poster. But it really doesn’t need to be.
“They know that’s my saying,” Entwistle said. “I’ll say little things, and they are like, ‘lead to big things.’”
Another common expression they use is disciplined defense leads to transition offense.
And it perfectly encapsulates the first quarter the Cougars played against Boonsboro on Tuesday night when they outscored the Warriors 30-2.
“We’ve known our identity,” Entwistle said. “We know that disciplined defense is going to lead to transition opportunities. That’s when we are at our best on offense. Our defense is what fuels our offense.”
Ten different players found their way into the scoring column for Catoctin, many of whom took advantage of those scoring opportunities.
Senior Emily Williams was once again the leading scorer for the Cougars with 23 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Wivell added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and freshman guard Taylor Smith added 14 points.
Meanwhile, allowing only two points in the first quarter against a team that won a playoff game last week was one of the more emphatic defensive statements the Cougars have made this season.
“It was a textbook first quarter, for sure,” Wivell said.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Catoctin will host Brunswick in the 1A West Region II championship game.
The Cougars will be seeking their second straight regional title following their championship in 2020 right before the start of the pandemic, a tribute to the high standard the upperclassmen have brought to the program.
There were no playoffs last year, as high school sports had just resumed from the shutdown with what amounted to a two-week winter sports season.
“It’s exciting,” Williams said. “We wanted to come out and make a statement [Tuesday], and we did that. Today, I wasn’t nervous, and I don’t think any of the other girls were. We’ve been waiting for this since Game 1. So, now that [big games] are here, we are ready to give it our all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.