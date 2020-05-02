PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tommy Kelly
Oakdale, Senior, Guard
With an ability to create his own scoring opportunities and set up teammates, Kelly was the top player for an Oakdale team that reached the Class 2A state semifinals. He had a knack for coming through in crucial situations, averaging 20 points in three playoff games. Armed with a devastating pull-up jumper, he scored 29 points in Oakdale's win over Middletown in the Class 2A West Region II final and finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals in the Bears' state quarterfinal win over Elkton. The Catholic University-bound guard averaged a team-high 14 points along with 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals.
FIRST TEAM
Jaden Arrington
Frederick, Junior, Guard-Forward
Earned All-CMC Spires first-team honors and helped the Cadets win their first regional crown in 13 years. He hit long jumpers and could use his solid 6-foot-4 frame to take the ball to the hoop and finish on mid-range shots. Averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists a game. Shot 81 percent from foul line and 41 percent from 3-point range.
Xavier Chase
Tuscarora, Junior, Forward
He routinely put up double-doubles, collecting more than any player in Tuscarora history. Averaged a team-best 14.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, ranking high on the county leaders list for both categories.
Alex Hawkins
Oakdale, Sophomore, Forward
Another major weapon who helped the Bears during their postseason run, scoring 22, 13 and 19 points in the team's three playoff games. He was Oakdale's second-leading scorer (10.1 ppg) and rebounder (4.9 rpg).
Chase Maddox
Linganore, Senior, Guard
A dominant player for the Central Maryland Conference champion Lancers. He averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game and was known for unleashing electric dunks and blocks. Earned All-CMC Spires first-team honors.
David Parker
Catoctin, Senior, Forward
The cornerstone for a Catoctin team that had the second-best record in team history and won its first regional title in 39 years. He led the Cougars with 16.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.
Brandon Pilgrim
SJCP, Senior, Guard
His athleticism and a wide array of skills were essential elements for the Vikings. He averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals a game. He shot 75 percent from the free-throw line and hit 55 percent of his 2-point shots.
Reese Poffenbarger
Middletown, Senior, Guard
After not playing basketball as a junior to focus on his football career, he was another major threat for the Knights. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. As a quarterback, he led the Knights' football team to the Class 2A state title.
Brian Walker
Middletown, Senior, Forward
Returned to the Knights program and was a force, averaging 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Also a standout wide receiver for Middletown's state championship football team.
SECOND TEAM
Tyriel Collins, SJCP, Senior, Guard
Chaz Egan, Walkersville, Senior, Guard
Sean Lang, Linganore, Senior, Guard
Jalen Huskey, Middletown, Sophomore, Guard
Ethan Reifer, Oakdale, Senior, Forward
Matt Schiller, Linganore, Senior, Forward
Masai Troutman, SJCP, Sophomore, Guard
HONORABLE MENTION
Brunswick—Brayden Jones, Spencer Kornblum
Catoctin—Ethan Pawlus, Eli Frei, Tommy Fitzpatrick
FCA—Justin Morrisey
Frederick—Adrian Adlam, Jalen Bowie, Chris Metevia
Frederick Force—A.J. Switzer
Frederick Warriors—Aaron Chew, Caleb Passarelli
Linganore—Francisco Palacios, Kendall Johnson, Cole Mitchell, Tim Conner, Ryan Lang
MSD—Jaden Joseph, Enow Otto, Miguel Pavao
Middletown—Mason Doody, Veron Talla
New Life—Marshall Robinson
Oakdale—Garrison Linton, Jack McGaha, Bryant Palmer
St. John's Catholic Prep—Winston Moore
Thomas Johnson—Nate Owusu, Sean Giles, Jeremiah Morris
Tuscarora—Josh Draughon, James Quinn, Aziah Thomas
Urbana—Justin Zimmerman, Drew Fellows
Walkersville—Jacob Montgomery, Andrew Brooks, Brady Bowersox
