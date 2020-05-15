Runner of the Year
Kyle Lund, Senior, Oakdale
Put a premature polish on one of the most storied distance-running careers in the annals of Frederick County by winning gold in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Class 2A meet, while also helping the state-champion Bears capture wins in the 4x400 and 4x800.
He was also the county and regional champion in all four of those events. His great versatility makes him a strong runner from 200 meters all the way up to 3,200 (he was also the News-Post's cross-country Runner of the Year in the fall). And, Oakdale coach Dave Lillard said, "Kyle’s blazing finishing speed ensures that no one is able to touch him in the last 200 meters of a race."
Lund will take his running talent, humble nature and strong work ethic to a collegiate running career at BYU.
Field Athlete of the Year
Carter Holsinger, Senior, Linganore
He was the county, regional and 3A state champion in pole vault. His state title in February was the fifth of his indoor/outdoor track career, cementing him as one of the best vaulters in Maryland history.
He set a personal best for indoor with a leap of 15-2 to win the 3A West regional title. “He’s one of those type of kids that comes along maybe once every 10-15 years,” said David Bly, Holsinger's vaulting coach.
He will compete in college at Mount St. Mary's.
First Team
Gabe Bason, Senior, Tuscarora
CMC Champ in 55 dash; seventh in 3A state (PR 6.61).
Isaac Bynum, Senior, Frederick
County, CMC and 3A West regional (PR 7.73) champ in the 55-meter hurdles. Placed fourth at states. Ran on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays that placed at states. Will run in college at Davidson.
Jonah Childress, Senior, Oakdale
The glue of the Bears' sprinting corps, he was the CMC and county champ in 300 dash; fourth in Class 2A state. Also helped Bears win 4x400 state title. Will run at UMBC.
Collin Dempsey, Senior, Oakdale
Second at states to Lund in 1,600; fourth in 3,200 at states. His 1,600 time (PR 4:25.35) was fifth fastest among all state classifications. Has been a linchpin of Oakdale's running dynasty. Will run at UNC Wilmington.
Lee Goodson, Senior, Oakdale
Consistently tackled the challenging 500-800 double with a laid-back attitude, he took third at states in 800 with PR time of 1:57.79. Ran legs for Bears' state-champion 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Ethan Hart, Senior, Linganore
County and 3A West regional champ in shot put. His county throw was a personal-best 51-0½. Took third at states. He'll throw at Dickinson College.
Myron Holland, Senior, Urbana
Ran the 55-meter dash in 7.0 seconds or faster all season, including his county victory.
Alex Lombardo, Junior, Thomas Johnson
Enjoyed a breakout season in which he took third in 3A at states in 500 (PR 1:08.14) and 800 (PR 1:58.53). A student of the sport, he finished second in the 800 at the CMC, county and region meets.
Jacob McIlvaine, Senior, Catoctin
Despite a late start to the track season due to his obligations with Catoctin's state football champs, this disciplined thrower went on to win the 1A West regional title in shot put and place second at the state meet.
Samuel Starrs, Sophomore, Oakdale
Has quickly become one of the state's young vaulting stars, capturing the 2A state title with a leap of 14-3 after overcoming an ankle injury. Has speed to compete from 55 dash to 400, and served as a team captain as a sophomore.
Jackson Tuomey, Junior, Brunswick
Defended his state title in the pole vault with a leap of 14-3. Won CMC and regional titles (PR 14-9) in the event, while placing at states in the high jump for the second straight year.
Owen Welty, Senior, Walkersville
County champ in 500 dash was seeded third at states but used an aggressive run to take gold. His PR was a school record (1:06.60). Member of the 4x400 relay team that placed 4th in the state and broke the school record. Also placed 5th in the state 800.
Honorable Mention
Brunswick—Jordan Johnson, Ben Leazer, Andrew McGillivray, Noah McGillivray, Colin Pelkey, Jack Willard
Catoctin—Owen Bubczyk, Alexander Contreras, Tyler Hauk, Cole Torres
Frederick—Robert Burgos, Arthur Core, Mario Martinez, Kris Marshall, Cameron Medina
Linganore—Xander McClure, Graeson Ruch, Cole Williamson
Middletown—Jackson Keele, Justin Lynch, Zachary Spurrier, Alex Wilson
Oakdale—Justin Cherry, Charles Parrott, Nick Rohwer
Thomas Johnson—Justin Chappell, Aidan Green, Peter Kamanu, Mack McKeever, Joey Pinto
Tuscarora—Jordan Addison, Jypri Beaufort, Edwin Niemandt, Jeffery Young
Urbana—Gunnar Fredrikson, Austin Holloway, Mark McCauley, Timothy Ogunsola
Walkersville—Ethan Ajanaku, Travis Buakah, Bleyther Gomez, Lucas Magers, Marshall Sloniker
