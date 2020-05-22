Kevin Tu boys diving champion
Kevin Tu of Oakdale High School shows his winning form during the 2020 Frederick County Diving Championships held at Walkersville High School.

 Staff photo by Sam Yu syu@newspost.com

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Benjamin Schattenberg

Frederick, Sophomore

After earning All-County first-team honors as a freshman, he enjoyed another stellar season for the Cadets. He was the only boys swimmer to set a record at this year's Frederick County Public Schools meet. His winning time of 53.05 seconds in the 100 backstroke broke the mark set by Catoctin's Remington Oland in 2017. Schattenberg also won the 100 freestyle at the county meet.

DIVER OF THE YEAR

Kevin Tu

Oakdale, Sophomore

He decided to give diving a try after watching his older brother, Brian, and his friends dive. So started a rapid rise that saw Tu capture his first Frederick County title this year, winning with a score of 124.55.

FIRST TEAM

Jayce Baek

Oakdale, Junior

A returning All-County first-teamer who placed second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 IM.

Carson Bauer

Brunswick, Junior

A returning All-County first-teamer for the Railroaders. At the Frederick County meet, he won the 100 butterfly and placed third in the 200 freestyle.

Kyle Bumgardner

Thomas Johnson, Freshman

Made an immediate impact, helping the Patriots capture their first boys team title at the Frederick County meet since 2009. At the county meet, he won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Gavin Currie

Oakdale, Junior

A returning first-teamer who came up big once again at the Frederick County meet, where he won the 200 freestyle and placed second in the 100 butterfly.

Kyle Gibson

Urbana, Junior

Solid performer for the Hawks. At the Frederick County meet, he placed second in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Thomas Hartinger

Middletown, Junior

A second-teamer last season, he excelled again this year. At the Frederick County meet, he was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM.

Ali Hegazi

Thomas Johnson, Senior

A returning All-County first-teamer who helped provide crucial points to the Patriots en route to their boys team title at the Frederick County meet. He placed second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Stephen Lombardi

Thomas Johnson, Senior

Another key performer who helped the Patriots edge Oakdale for the boys team crown at the Frederick County meet. At the county meet, he won 50 freestyles and was third in the 100 butterfly.

Zach Muragaki

Urbana, Senior

Concluded his high school career on a high note. At the Frederick County meet, he won the 500 freestyle and placed second in the 200 freestyle.

Jay Parente

Thomas Johnson, Sophomore

Another contributor for the county-champion Patriots. At the Frederick County meet, he was third in the 100 back and fourth in the 100 butterfly.

Jake Wornom

Middletown, Senior

At the Frederick County meet, placed third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in 50 freestyle.

SECOND TEAM

Ashton Arellano

Thomas Johnson, Sophomore

Trevor DeLauder

Frederick, Freshman

Garrett Frank

Thomas Johnson, Sophomore

Brendan Hanlon

Linganore, Sophomore

Justin Hartz

Oakdale, Junior

Aiden Hirsh-Rankin

Tuscarora, Junior

Lucas Mitchell

Oakdale, Freshman

Austin Rowland

Walkersville, Senior

Jack Schreiber

Middletown, Sophomore

Matteo Torres

Urbana, Sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Brunswick—Hank Machen, Brendan Walsh

Catoctin—Tyler Hadel, Thomas Bower

Frederick—Mason Bator, Michael DeGirolamo

Linganore—Brendan Miller, Garrett Safsten

Middletown—Luke Yeatman, Ben Tabor

Oakdale—Ashtin Jenkins, Sean Zupnik

Thomas Johnson—Samyak Jain, Brandon Balducci

Tuscarora—Kyle Sanger, Jack Congleton

Urbana—Alex Liu, Anton Smariga

Walkersville—Logan Rowland, Evan Pinetti

