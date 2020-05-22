SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Benjamin Schattenberg
Frederick, Sophomore
After earning All-County first-team honors as a freshman, he enjoyed another stellar season for the Cadets. He was the only boys swimmer to set a record at this year's Frederick County Public Schools meet. His winning time of 53.05 seconds in the 100 backstroke broke the mark set by Catoctin's Remington Oland in 2017. Schattenberg also won the 100 freestyle at the county meet.
DIVER OF THE YEAR
Kevin Tu
Oakdale, Sophomore
He decided to give diving a try after watching his older brother, Brian, and his friends dive. So started a rapid rise that saw Tu capture his first Frederick County title this year, winning with a score of 124.55.
FIRST TEAM
Jayce Baek
Oakdale, Junior
A returning All-County first-teamer who placed second in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 IM.
Carson Bauer
Brunswick, Junior
A returning All-County first-teamer for the Railroaders. At the Frederick County meet, he won the 100 butterfly and placed third in the 200 freestyle.
Kyle Bumgardner
Thomas Johnson, Freshman
Made an immediate impact, helping the Patriots capture their first boys team title at the Frederick County meet since 2009. At the county meet, he won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Gavin Currie
Oakdale, Junior
A returning first-teamer who came up big once again at the Frederick County meet, where he won the 200 freestyle and placed second in the 100 butterfly.
Kyle Gibson
Urbana, Junior
Solid performer for the Hawks. At the Frederick County meet, he placed second in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Thomas Hartinger
Middletown, Junior
A second-teamer last season, he excelled again this year. At the Frederick County meet, he was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM.
Ali Hegazi
Thomas Johnson, Senior
A returning All-County first-teamer who helped provide crucial points to the Patriots en route to their boys team title at the Frederick County meet. He placed second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Stephen Lombardi
Thomas Johnson, Senior
Another key performer who helped the Patriots edge Oakdale for the boys team crown at the Frederick County meet. At the county meet, he won 50 freestyles and was third in the 100 butterfly.
Zach Muragaki
Urbana, Senior
Concluded his high school career on a high note. At the Frederick County meet, he won the 500 freestyle and placed second in the 200 freestyle.
Jay Parente
Thomas Johnson, Sophomore
Another contributor for the county-champion Patriots. At the Frederick County meet, he was third in the 100 back and fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Jake Wornom
Middletown, Senior
At the Frederick County meet, placed third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in 50 freestyle.
SECOND TEAM
Ashton Arellano
Thomas Johnson, Sophomore
Trevor DeLauder
Frederick, Freshman
Garrett Frank
Thomas Johnson, Sophomore
Brendan Hanlon
Linganore, Sophomore
Justin Hartz
Oakdale, Junior
Aiden Hirsh-Rankin
Tuscarora, Junior
Lucas Mitchell
Oakdale, Freshman
Austin Rowland
Walkersville, Senior
Jack Schreiber
Middletown, Sophomore
Matteo Torres
Urbana, Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Brunswick—Hank Machen, Brendan Walsh
Catoctin—Tyler Hadel, Thomas Bower
Frederick—Mason Bator, Michael DeGirolamo
Linganore—Brendan Miller, Garrett Safsten
Middletown—Luke Yeatman, Ben Tabor
Oakdale—Ashtin Jenkins, Sean Zupnik
Thomas Johnson—Samyak Jain, Brandon Balducci
Tuscarora—Kyle Sanger, Jack Congleton
Urbana—Alex Liu, Anton Smariga
Walkersville—Logan Rowland, Evan Pinetti
