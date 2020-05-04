CMC Girls Championship
Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger handles the ball during the Knights’ CMC Championship victory over Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Saylor Poffenbarger

Middletown, Junior, Guard

A UConn-bound force whose array of skills made the Knights a serious contender for the Class 2A state title. She led Middletown to the state semis, but the Knights were unable to complete their quest for a crown because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the postseason. She recorded three triple-doubles and was a steal away from a quadruple-double against Thomas Johnson. She ranked high on the county scoring leaders list with 21.2 ppg and led the county in rebounds (12.7) and assists (5.5) per game. She strived to set up teammates with scoring opportunities but also set a career-high for points in a game with 42 in a win over Frederick in the CMC title game.

FIRST TEAM

Milca Barou

Tuscarora, Senior, Forward

A force for the Titans who earned All-CMC Spires first-team honors. She led Tuscarora in scoring (11.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.3), ranking among Frederick County’s leaders in both categories.

Rose Bubakar

Frederick, Junior, Forward

Already a force inside the paint, where she scored on powerful layups and ripped down rebounds, Bubakar expanded her repertoire to help the three-time defending state champs return to the Class 3A state semifinals. She hit 3-pointers and brought the ball up the court after the Cadets lost ball-handlers. She led the county in scoring with 21.6 points a game, ranked high on the rebounds leaders list with 11.3 a game and also averaged 3 steals.

Kayla Cooper

SJCP, Senior, Forward

The driving force who helped the Vikings hold their own in the competitive IAAM A Conference, she enjoyed a stellar career after overcoming ACL tears in both knees during her first two years in high school. She had a penchant for hitting 3s but was rugged enough to battle in the paint against bigger players (she’s 5-10). Averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds a game. Will continue her career at Division I Albany.

Sam Foster

Oakdale, Senior, Guard

Her versatility loomed large for one of the county’s top teams, allowing her to move to point guard after two injuries left a vacancy in that crucial position. She led the Bears in scoring (11.4 ppg) and assists (4.3) and was the second-leading rebounder with 5.5 a game.

Meghan Shipley

Middletown, Junior, Guard

Sharing point guard duties with Saylor Poffenbarger, she proved to be a viable weapon for the Class 2A state semifinalist. She averaged 12.2 points and and 2.4 assists and, thanks to her exceptional speed, was often called upon to cover opposing guards. Her speed and chemistry with Poffenbarger proved lethal on fast breaks, as Shipley raced down the court, caught long passes from Poffenbarger and hit uncontested layups.

Emma Wivell

Catoctin, Sophomore, Guard

A young player with high basketball IQ who helped the Cougars win their first region title since 2006. She led the team in scoring with 12.2 points a game. Also averaged 2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals. She shot 70 percent from the free-throw line and performed well in big games, scoring 23 in an overtime loss to Coppin Academy in the state quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Aubrey Austin

Oakdale, Senior, Guard

Ryley Bolyard

Walkersville, Senior, Forward

Nikki Etchison

Oakdale, Senior, Guard

Courtney Eyler

Catoctin, Junior, Guard

Shawn Jones

TJ, Sophomore, Guard

Gabby Krystofiak

Linganore, Junior, Guard

Carmen Kweti

Urbana, Sophomore, Forward

Hannah Orens

Urbana, Senior, Guard

Darbe Reesman

Linganore, Junior, Guard

Crystal Salit

MSD, Junior, Guard

Sarah Yoda

SJCP, Senior, Forward

HONORABLE MENTION

Brunswick—Zhanna Snyder, Cassidy Rhodes

Catoctin—Emily Williams, Madison Tobery, Chayney Barnhart, Lily Gadra

Frederick—Asha Lacet, Raynah Young, Brianna Feifer

Frederick Warriors—Ella Bennett, Julianna Passarelli, Marie Pedroza

Linganore—Hannah Ratchford, Linzee Morris

MSD—Citrine Lummer

Middletown—Melanie Pick, Kate Pusey, Jade Catlin

New Life—Claire Socash

Oakdale—Gabby Averill, Grace Carey, Sami Hardesty, Taylor Hardesty

St. John’s Catholic Prep—Jasmine Huskey

Thomas Johnson—Jule Powe, Jasmine Hardy, Elizabeth Nwachukwu

Tuscarora—Camille Martin, Taniya Kufuna, Ageaira Frazier

Urbana—Hannah Miles, Emma McCaskill, Megan DeGrouchy

Walkersville—Indatou Ali-Goukoye, Erin Gant, Payton Moots

