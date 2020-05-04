PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Saylor Poffenbarger
Middletown, Junior, Guard
A UConn-bound force whose array of skills made the Knights a serious contender for the Class 2A state title. She led Middletown to the state semis, but the Knights were unable to complete their quest for a crown because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the postseason. She recorded three triple-doubles and was a steal away from a quadruple-double against Thomas Johnson. She ranked high on the county scoring leaders list with 21.2 ppg and led the county in rebounds (12.7) and assists (5.5) per game. She strived to set up teammates with scoring opportunities but also set a career-high for points in a game with 42 in a win over Frederick in the CMC title game.
FIRST TEAM
Milca Barou
Tuscarora, Senior, Forward
A force for the Titans who earned All-CMC Spires first-team honors. She led Tuscarora in scoring (11.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.3), ranking among Frederick County’s leaders in both categories.
Rose Bubakar
Frederick, Junior, Forward
Already a force inside the paint, where she scored on powerful layups and ripped down rebounds, Bubakar expanded her repertoire to help the three-time defending state champs return to the Class 3A state semifinals. She hit 3-pointers and brought the ball up the court after the Cadets lost ball-handlers. She led the county in scoring with 21.6 points a game, ranked high on the rebounds leaders list with 11.3 a game and also averaged 3 steals.
Kayla Cooper
SJCP, Senior, Forward
The driving force who helped the Vikings hold their own in the competitive IAAM A Conference, she enjoyed a stellar career after overcoming ACL tears in both knees during her first two years in high school. She had a penchant for hitting 3s but was rugged enough to battle in the paint against bigger players (she’s 5-10). Averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds a game. Will continue her career at Division I Albany.
Sam Foster
Oakdale, Senior, Guard
Her versatility loomed large for one of the county’s top teams, allowing her to move to point guard after two injuries left a vacancy in that crucial position. She led the Bears in scoring (11.4 ppg) and assists (4.3) and was the second-leading rebounder with 5.5 a game.
Meghan Shipley
Middletown, Junior, Guard
Sharing point guard duties with Saylor Poffenbarger, she proved to be a viable weapon for the Class 2A state semifinalist. She averaged 12.2 points and and 2.4 assists and, thanks to her exceptional speed, was often called upon to cover opposing guards. Her speed and chemistry with Poffenbarger proved lethal on fast breaks, as Shipley raced down the court, caught long passes from Poffenbarger and hit uncontested layups.
Emma Wivell
Catoctin, Sophomore, Guard
A young player with high basketball IQ who helped the Cougars win their first region title since 2006. She led the team in scoring with 12.2 points a game. Also averaged 2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals. She shot 70 percent from the free-throw line and performed well in big games, scoring 23 in an overtime loss to Coppin Academy in the state quarterfinals.
SECOND TEAM
Aubrey Austin
Oakdale, Senior, Guard
Ryley Bolyard
Walkersville, Senior, Forward
Nikki Etchison
Oakdale, Senior, Guard
Courtney Eyler
Catoctin, Junior, Guard
Shawn Jones
TJ, Sophomore, Guard
Gabby Krystofiak
Linganore, Junior, Guard
Carmen Kweti
Urbana, Sophomore, Forward
Hannah Orens
Urbana, Senior, Guard
Darbe Reesman
Linganore, Junior, Guard
Crystal Salit
MSD, Junior, Guard
Sarah Yoda
SJCP, Senior, Forward
HONORABLE MENTION
Brunswick—Zhanna Snyder, Cassidy Rhodes
Catoctin—Emily Williams, Madison Tobery, Chayney Barnhart, Lily Gadra
Frederick—Asha Lacet, Raynah Young, Brianna Feifer
Frederick Warriors—Ella Bennett, Julianna Passarelli, Marie Pedroza
Linganore—Hannah Ratchford, Linzee Morris
MSD—Citrine Lummer
Middletown—Melanie Pick, Kate Pusey, Jade Catlin
New Life—Claire Socash
Oakdale—Gabby Averill, Grace Carey, Sami Hardesty, Taylor Hardesty
St. John’s Catholic Prep—Jasmine Huskey
Thomas Johnson—Jule Powe, Jasmine Hardy, Elizabeth Nwachukwu
Tuscarora—Camille Martin, Taniya Kufuna, Ageaira Frazier
Urbana—Hannah Miles, Emma McCaskill, Megan DeGrouchy
Walkersville—Indatou Ali-Goukoye, Erin Gant, Payton Moots
