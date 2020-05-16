Girls
Runner of the Year
Piper Jons, Senior, Urbana
The county champ in the 55-meter dash, 300, 4x200 and 4x400, she also ran legs for Urbana’s winning 4x200 and 4x400 at states. In the 4x200 at states, she closed a huge gap on the final lap.
"A strong runner who absolutely has zero quit," Hawks coach CJ Ecalono said, adding that she was always her best in the biggest moments.
She owns or is a part of nine school records, including three (55, 300, 4x200) she shattered this season. She earned a scholarship to compete at Elon University.
Field Athlete of the Year
Oni Scott, Senior, Urbana
Placed at the state meet in the shot put (seventh) and the high jump (sixth), becoming the only girl in Frederick County to place in two field events at the state indoor meet, and she has done it two years in a row. Won the high jump at county and regional meets.
"She is leaving Urbana as the best thrower/jumper to ever come through," Hawks coach CJ Ecalono said.
Next school year, she will compete at New York University as a pentathlete.
First Team
Sarah Anderson, Sophomore, Oakdale
In her first year of running, she was the Bears' top scorer. She qualified for states in the 500, 800, 4x400 and 4x800, placing fifth in the 800 and helping the 4x400 relay team set a school record.
Ella Auderset, Junior, Urbana
CMC champ in the 800. County and regional champ in the 500. Ran on three winning relays at states along with taking fourth in the 500. "She puts in tons of work and everyone else follows," coach CJ Ecalono said.
Michelle Cincotta, Sophomore, Brunswick
A regional champ in the 800 and 1,600, she ran the top split for Brunswick’s winning 4x800 relay at states. Runner-up in state 1,600; third in 800.
Myah Davies, Senior, Linganore
County and CMC (PR 10-4) champion in the pole vault before placing fifth in 3A at states.
Ezri Scott, Senior, Urbana
Won CMC title and placed fifth at states in the high jump after coming back from major injury. Will high jump at New York University.
Karly McDonnell, Sophomore, Urbana
Placed eighth in the 800 at states. Ran on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays at states. Contributed to the 4x800 team that ran a 9:49.97 to break a county meet record set in 1986.
Sara Jarman, Senior, Urbana
Won a county title in the 1,600. Placed second in the 3,200 at counties and regionals. A longtime triathlete, she will next compete for the Naval Academy.
Sarah Meredith, Junior, Frederick
County and 3A West regional champion in the shot put before placing fourth at states. Her throw of 37-10 is third-best in Frederick High history.
Erin McQuitty, Freshman, Middletown
Won County and CMC titles in the 3,200 before placing third in 2A state. Anchored Middletown’s 4x800 relay, which placed fifth at states.
Mikayla Moxley, Sophomore, Linganore
Won the state title in 3A 800 (PR 2:21.19) while also placing third in the state 500 (PR 1:18.99).
Deborah Obadofin, Senior, Thomas Johnson
Placed second in 3A state in the 55 hurdles and qualified for states in the 55 dash. Also qualified for New Balance Nationals in the triple jump with leap of 38-8.
Jena Rhodes, Junior, Brunswick
1A pole vault champ at states (8-8) and member of Brunswick’s state-champion 4x800 relay, which won for the second consecutive year and set a school record.
Lydia Robling, Senior, Urbana
Took second in 4A state in the 500 (PR 1:16.89) and 300 (PR 41.39), and ran on winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays at states. Finally healthy, she was "simply unbelievable," according to coach CJ Ecalono.
Emma Strickland, Senior, Catoctin
State champion in 1A 800 for the third consecutive year. Placed third in 500 at states and ran anchor leg for state runner-up 4x800 relay. Won regional titles in the 300 and 800.
Liz Willman, Junior, Brunswick
Anchored the winning 4x800 relay at states. Placed fourth in the 500 at states with a school-record time of 1:22.18
Honorable Mention
Brunswick—Anna Gibson, Atiya Jackson, Alison Laverty, Caitlyn Lee
Catoctin—Jenna Zentz, Brenna Williams
Frederick—Tara Adeoye, Christan Claggett, Ariella Kolani, Phoenix Staub
Linganore—Melanie Barger, Gemma Davies, Savannah Donahue, Devyn McFarland, Caroline Perrone, Stormie Yinger
Middletown—Campbell Caldwell, Kayla Dalhouse, Sophia Frizzell, Karen McRea, Renee Washart
Oakdale—Emily Baba, Gbemitireoluwa Daramola, Alexandra Dean, Kenna Fox, Madelyn Gabby, Ellen Gill, Zhana Ivanova, Aubrey Schaffer, Caylin Walker
Thomas Johnson—Jayden Fosburg, Amya Snowden
Tuscarora—Maliyah Anderson, Hardee Bolivar, Taylor Hilliard, Joelle Kimbembe, Heidi Nkrumah, Haley Stevenson
Urbana—Fiona Agyekum, Lyna Bearich, Ivy Coldren, Lauren Custer, Harmony Hartje, Samantha Heyison, Macy Hines, Jess Kilgore, Lula Masters, Emily McDonnell
Walkersville—Anna Hamilton, Katherine Hamilton, Kasie Ogwulu, Tineke Younger
