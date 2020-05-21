SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Samantha Casolo
Oakdale, Senior
A key weapon who helped the Bears win the girls team title at the Frederick County meet. She set county meet records by winning the 200 IM in 2:08.99 and the 100 butterfly in 56.19, where she and previous record holder Rachel McCoy of Linganore both topped the previous mark.
DIVER OF THE YEAR
Julia Doolittle
Oakdale, Junior
With a gymnastics background, she took up diving three years ago and made steady strides. She won her first Frederick County meet title this season, finishing with 208.8 points to top second-place Morgan Doolittle, who is her twin sister.
FIRST TEAM
Hayley Taylor
Oakdale, Junior
Another dominant performer for the county-champion Bears. At the county meet, she posted record-setting times en route to winning the 100 backstroke (56.45) and 200 freestyle (1:55.03). She broke her own record in the backstroke.
Rachel McCoy
Linganore, Junior
Returning first-teamer who won the 50 freestyle and placed second in the 100 butterfly to Oakdale's Samantha Casolo. McCoy's time in the butterfly (56.46) topped her own county record set in 2019.
Kathryn Pressly
Middletown, Junior
A three-time first-teamer, she won the 100 freestyle and placed second in the 50 freestyle at the Frederick County meet.
Molly Robinson
Oakdale, Sophomore
Helped the Bears win the Frederick County girls team title by winning the 100 breaststroke and placing second in the 200 IM to teammate Samantha Casolo at the county meet.
Rachael Bostian
Frederick, Sophomore
Quality performer for the Cadets, winning the 500 freestyle and placing fourth in the 200 IM at the Frederick County meet.
Anna Liu
Urbana, Freshman
At the county meet, she placed second in the both the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Mya Dressler
Urbana, Freshman
At the Frederick County meet, placed second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle.
Jensen Ritter
Oakdale, Junior
Contributed for the county-champ Bears at the Frederick County meet, placing second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Lyra Garrett
Linganore, Sophomore
At the county meet, she placed third in both the 200 freestyle and 200 IM.
Emily Terpening
Walkersville, Senior
At the Frederick County meet, placed third in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
SECOND TEAM
Megan Brobst
Linganore, Junior
Julia Pinetti
Walkersville, Freshman
Katie Roach
Linganore, Senior
Savannah Schultz
Walkersville, Sophomore
Jolie Mosack
Urbana, Sophomore
Jiayi Wang
Urbana, Sophomore
Jordan Best
Urbana, Junior
Morgan Doolittle
Oakdale, Junior
Samantha Fulton
Frederick, Freshman
Grace Pilch
Thomas Johnson, Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Brunswick—Addie Remsburg, Ella Machen
Catoctin—Liza Hill, Ali Werlang
Frederick—Ryan Frazier, Sidney Tucci
Linganore—Maeve Smarick, Emily Lotito
Middletown—Eleanor Stafford, Josephine Hall
Oakdale—Isabella Johnson, Sasha Shandrenko
Thomas Johnson—Bella Mariott, Averey Johnson
Tuscarora—Laura Mancinelli, Callie Miller
Urbana—Ailee Miner, Addison Benton
Walkersville—Kara Young, Brooke Hanson
