Girls 200 IM
Oakdale’s Samantha Casolo won the girls 200-yard individual medley at the FCPS championships at Walkersville High School.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Samantha Casolo

Oakdale, Senior

A key weapon who helped the Bears win the girls team title at the Frederick County meet. She set county meet records by winning the 200 IM in 2:08.99 and the 100 butterfly in 56.19, where she and previous record holder Rachel McCoy of Linganore both topped the previous mark.

DIVER OF THE YEAR

Julia Doolittle

Oakdale, Junior

With a gymnastics background, she took up diving three years ago and made steady strides. She won her first Frederick County meet title this season, finishing with 208.8 points to top second-place Morgan Doolittle, who is her twin sister.

FIRST TEAM

Hayley Taylor

Oakdale, Junior

Another dominant performer for the county-champion Bears. At the county meet, she posted record-setting times en route to winning the 100 backstroke (56.45) and 200 freestyle (1:55.03). She broke her own record in the backstroke.

Rachel McCoy

Linganore, Junior

Returning first-teamer who won the 50 freestyle and placed second in the 100 butterfly to Oakdale's Samantha Casolo. McCoy's time in the butterfly (56.46) topped her own county record set in 2019.

Kathryn Pressly

Middletown, Junior

A three-time first-teamer, she won the 100 freestyle and placed second in the 50 freestyle at the Frederick County meet.

Molly Robinson

Oakdale, Sophomore

Helped the Bears win the Frederick County girls team title by winning the 100 breaststroke and placing second in the 200 IM to teammate Samantha Casolo at the county meet.

Rachael Bostian

Frederick, Sophomore

Quality performer for the Cadets, winning the 500 freestyle and placing fourth in the 200 IM at the Frederick County meet.

Anna Liu

Urbana, Freshman

At the county meet, she placed second in the both the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Mya Dressler

Urbana, Freshman

At the Frederick County meet, placed second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle.

Jensen Ritter

Oakdale, Junior

Contributed for the county-champ Bears at the Frederick County meet, placing second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.

Lyra Garrett

Linganore, Sophomore

At the county meet, she placed third in both the 200 freestyle and 200 IM.

Emily Terpening

Walkersville, Senior

At the Frederick County meet, placed third in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

SECOND TEAM

Megan Brobst

Linganore, Junior

Julia Pinetti

Walkersville, Freshman

Katie Roach

Linganore, Senior

Savannah Schultz

Walkersville, Sophomore

Jolie Mosack

Urbana, Sophomore

Jiayi Wang

Urbana, Sophomore

Jordan Best

Urbana, Junior

Morgan Doolittle

Oakdale, Junior

Samantha Fulton

Frederick, Freshman

Grace Pilch

Thomas Johnson, Sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Brunswick—Addie Remsburg, Ella Machen

Catoctin—Liza Hill, Ali Werlang

Frederick—Ryan Frazier, Sidney Tucci

Linganore—Maeve Smarick, Emily Lotito

Middletown—Eleanor Stafford, Josephine Hall

Oakdale—Isabella Johnson, Sasha Shandrenko

Thomas Johnson—Bella Mariott, Averey Johnson

Tuscarora—Laura Mancinelli, Callie Miller

Urbana—Ailee Miner, Addison Benton

Walkersville—Kara Young, Brooke Hanson

