Wrestler of the Year
Zach Brady, Junior, Middletown, 285 Pounds
Went 33-4 in his first season wrestling beyond the county tournament. He was a Frederick County and Class 2A West regional champion. The only county male to reach state final, he lost to Parkside’s Mike Collins 4-3 in 2A-1A championship bout at 285. Also placed fourth at the Mount Mat Madness at Mount St. Joseph at 220 pounds.
Said Knights coach Jim Schartner, "He has great strength, great wrestling experience and is highly competitive. This year he was focused on improving in every practice and match. He sees challenges as opportunities to get better. This outlook helped him improve his technique as the season progressed."
First Team
Kalin Bower, Senior, Middletown, Girls 138 Pounds
Went 6-0. Captured her second straight state championship, showcasing her grit in the final by winning with a reversal in the final 5 seconds. She has wrestled four years at MHS, competing and practicing nearly all of the time against males.
Jhondy Fuller, Junior, Tuscarora, 113 pounds
Went 35-2. Finished third in 4A/3A state tournament after losing his opening match. Made it through county tournament undefeated.
Garhett Dickenson, Freshman, Linganore, 120 Pounds
Went 33-8, won the county title and placed third at regionals.
Austin Rohn, Senior, Urbana, 132 Pounds
Rohn went 41-8. A captain for the Hawks, he helped lead them to the regional dual championships. He was a County Champion, took third in the Class 4A/3A West Region to qualify for states.
Colby Keiholtz, Sophomore, Catoctin, 132 Pounds
Went 35-11. His determination and passion for the sport helped him take third in the county and fourth in the region while also becoming a team leader despite his underclassman status.
Kooper Clark, Senior, Tuscarora, 138 Pounds
Went 32-5. Won county title and was named Outstanding Wrestler at Frederick County Public Schools tournament.
Frank Dickenson, Junior, Linganore, 145 Pounds
Went 26-8, won a county title and finished third at regionals to qualify for states.
Hayden Parkhurst, Sophomore, Linganore, 160 Pounds
Went 35-7, won a county title and finished third at regionals to qualify for states.
Josh Brull, Senior, Middletown, 170 Pounds
Went 36-10. A county champ and state qualifier, his resilience and constant improvement was on display as he gained revenge on opponents who defeated him earlier in the season.
Anson Gentry, Sophomore, Urbana, 170 Pounds
Went 28-14 and was a county runner-up. Placed third in the Class 4A/3A West Region, and was a 4A/3A state qualifier.
Chase Schultz, Sophomore, Linganore, 182 Pounds
Went 20-5, won a county title and finished third at regionals to qualify for states.
Michael Schifano, Junior, Urbana, 195 Pounds
Went 39-16 and served as a captain for the Hawks. Won a county championship, placed third in the Class 4A/3A West Region, and fourth in the 4A/3A state.
Chad Hoy, Sophomore, Middletown, 195 Pounds
Went 23-10. His strength and perseverance enabled him to improve throughout the year so that he was wrestling his best in the final weeks of the season. Finished third in the county and fourth in the 1A/2A state.
Scott Hummel, Junior, Linganore, 285 Pounds
Went 31-7, placed second at regionals and third in 4A-3A state.
Second Team
Emma Taylor, Freshman, Catoctin, 100 Pounds
Rachel Franklin, Junior, Tuscarora, 112 Pounds
Ella Benson, Sophomore, Linganore, 117 Pounds
Sierra Waskewich, Junior, Tuscarora, 164 Pounds
Kaylie Musard, Freshman, Walkersville, 200 Pounds
Braden Bell, Freshman, Catoctin, 106 Pounds
Peter Thang, Senior, MSD, 106 Pounds
Sean Mullineaux, Sophomore, Linganore, 113 Pounds
Oliver Graham, Freshman, Middletown, 126 Pounds
Ian Ferguson, Junior, Walkersville, 152 pounds
Alec Kollmar, Junior, Frederick High, 182 Pounds
Vince Green, Middletown, Junior, 220 Pounds
Honorable Mention
106—Jordan Herbert, Brunswick
120—Chanz Pough, Walkersville
132—Jeremy Farran, Middletown; Cross Herpin, MSD
138—Jack Boumel, Middletown
145—Aidan Waters, Middletown
152—Clarke Cheairs, Middletown; Dewey Pittinger, Linganore
160—Riley Sheng, Middletown
182—Eston Connor, Brunswick
195—Cooper Chamblee, Frederick
220—Daniel Buchanan, Frederick; Garrett Stottlemeyer, Thomas Johnson
285—Justin Karira, Urbana
