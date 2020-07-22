Urbana field hockey player Ashlyn White was downright ecstatic when she heard the news.
For the first time in her high school career, she wouldn’t be forced to wear goggles — which she thought limited her vision — while playing.
On July 3, the National Federation of State High School Associations changed its eyewear rule for field hockey players, abolishing the mandatory use of goggles starting with the 2020 season.
Instead of stating all players “shall” wear eye protection, the NFSHA rule now says “goggles may be worn by all field hockey players,” allowing players to choose whether to wear them.
Old Mill athletic director Heather Arnold, who represents District 5 on the field hockey state tournament committee, said the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association decided to abide by the NFHS rule change, making goggles optional for Maryland players.
Like her teammate, White, Urbana’s Zoe Nelson welcomed this development.
“I’m definitely really excited about not having to wear them because I think it will improve everyone’s experience when it comes to play,” she said.
The NFHS began requiring field hockey players to wear goggles in 2011 as a safety measure. But many players say the eyewear hinders their peripheral vision, and its ability to reduce eye injuries has been questioned.
“No significant research data has indicated that goggles have reduced the number of eye injuries, particularly those of a catastrophic nature,” the NFHS release stated.
The lack of such data, the unavailability of goggles with corrective lenses, the lack of a national standard for field hockey goggles and the inability to remove goggles and wear facemasks on penalty corners contributed to the NFHS’s decision to no longer make the eyewear mandatory.
In light of the rule change, Urbana coach A.J. Stuart is allowing her players to decide whether they want to wear goggles. But as she pointed out, a player’s parents might have the ultimate say.
“If the parents are concerned about anything or would prefer their kids to wear them, that’s an option,” she said.
White and Nelson, who are both rising seniors, said they didn’t plan on wearing goggles this fall.
“We all hate wearing them. It’s really terrible vision-wise and just makes everything a little more difficult,” Nelson said. “You can’t see to your sides or even below you, which is really hard, obviously, because field hockey is mostly on the ground.”
“It forces you to lower your head to see the ball, and overall I feel like it really blocks our line of vision, especially on the ground,” said White, who thought such difficulties increased the chances for collisions.
While Nelson and White have been forced to wear goggles since joining the Hawks, they know what it’s like to play without them. Neither one is required to wear goggles in club field hockey.
“You don’t have to wear it in club, and you don’t have to wear it in college,” White said. “Why do you have to wear them in high school?”
Granted, goggles have evolved since the NFHS first required them nine years ago.
“When they first came out with them, they weren’t the way they are now, where they actually have the bars going across,” Stuart said. “Initially, they were like a plexiglass, and if it was hot outside, it would steam up. And the kids were having to put anti-fog stuff on their goggles.”
Stuart’s daughter Molly, who eventually became Urbana’s co-coach, was still playing for the Hawks when the eyewear requirement began.
“When Molly first started wearing them, she would get sick because you’re not used to having that lack of peripheral vision, and she would literally get dizzy and felt like she was going to throw up because it messed with her vision,” the coach said.
The eyewear rule isn’t the only change in store for field hockey players this season. Stuart said that instead of halves, games will be divided into four quarters. Also, there will be no timeouts, except for injuries.
Of course, the pressing issue now is if the season will start on time, or at all, because of the coronavirus pandemic. White is optimistic there will be a season, and she’s one of many returnees from an Urbana team that fell in overtime to Westminster in last year’s Class 3A state championship game.
“Last year we went to states, so we’re expecting a really big season this year,” she said. “So I’m just really, fingers crossed that we get something, that we can get on the field and just be around my teammates and everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.