Everybody seems ready for some football.
Tired of being cooped up at home and anxious for a slice of normalcy, players have turned up in huge numbers across the county. Brunswick, Frederick and Urbana are among the programs to report record turnouts in the tenure of their respective coaches.
Most teams suffered heavy losses to graduation from the shortened spring season, which ended in April, lending a bit of mystery to the coming season.
Who will be among the new crop of stars that is set to emerge and help shape their teams’ fortunes?
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. So the ability to play games, conduct the playoffs and award state championships will depend largely on controlling the spread of the virus.
While it may seem like everything is getting back to normal — on-time starts to fall practices were certainly an encouraging sign — there could be hiccups and snafus along the way.
Hopefully, most of the conversation remains centered on what is happening on the field rather than off of it.
We’ll get the discussion started here with our annual glance at what lies ahead for the 10 public and two private school teams in Frederick County over the next nine to 14 weeks. Teams are listed alphabetically. Take note of our Preseason Top 5 elsewhere on this page.
Team Previews
Brunswick
Freshman Ethan Houck takes over at quarterback for the Railroaders, who were gaining steam over the course of the spring season with four straight wins by at least 21 points.
Houck is 6-feet-2 and 175 pounds and can already fling it roughly 60 yards. He trains regularly outside of school at the Quarterback Factory in Crofton.
Coach Jerry Smith is excited about Houck’s potential, saying he has the chance to be one of the best quarterbacks Brunswick High School has produced.
The supporting cast should provide some help with dependable senior Michael Souders back at receiver and three-year starter J.T. Harich lining up at running back.
Junior running back Tony Rakowski also flashed potential last season, scoring three touchdowns in the 50-16 road win over Frederick High that ended the spring season.
Souders and Rakowski are mainstays in the linebacking core that will help stabilize Brunswick’s defense.
Smith is also excited about the addition of senior Ben Reed, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound nose guard to the defensive line.
Region: Class 1A West. Postseason appearances: 11. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Jerry Smith, fifth season, 20-15. 2020-21 record: 4-1. Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense.
2020-21 review: After getting blown out 37-0 to Middletown in the season opener, the Railroaders won the rest of their games in dominating fashion, outscoring opponents 158-43. Brunswick's first win was its biggest, a 28-6 victory over Catoctin. Not only were the Cougars the defending Class 1A state champs, but Brunswick hadn't beaten Catoctin since 2012. Senior quarterback Wylan Harich led Brunswick's offense, rushing for 510 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns and completing 32 of 56 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Free safety Bailey Himes led the defense, finishing with five interceptions, 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.
Catoctin
Catoctin knew graduation would prevent it from having the services this season of two standouts, running back Carson Sickeri and quarterback Ryan Orr, who helped the Cougars win the Class 1A state title in 2019.
But the Cougars had to cope with the absence of those two earlier than expected. Sickeri (broken wrist) and Orr (head injury) were among several Catoctin players who were sidelined by injuries in the spring.
With Orr out, quarterback Connor Crum took some snaps as a sophomore in the spring. That experience, as well as being Orr’s understudy, should help the junior transition to being Catoctin’s starter this fall.
“He worked like crazy in the weight room,” Cougars coach Mike Rich said of Crum. “He had as good of an offseason as anybody you could hope for.”
Crum and his receivers, including Brendan Ott, Dylan Wangness, Layne Stull and Adrian Febus, hope to provide Catoctin with an air attack. But as usual, look for the Cougars to run a lot.
Rather than tap another feature back after losing a workhorse like Sickeri, Catoctin plans to use a running-back-by-committee approach. That’ll help keep legs fresh for all the two-way players on Catoctin’s 30-man roster.
Catoctin running backs JD McCallion (a standout linebacker in the spring), Nathan Kovalcik (a wrestler), Colin Byrne (who excelled for the JV team), Ace Pruitt and Braden Bell could all get carries.
They’ll be running behind a line that returns two starters, left tackle Wyatt Davis (who earned all-league honors) and guard Blake McManus, as well as Luke Modugno, Matin Donnelly and Gavin Watkins.
Many of the aforementioned players also anchor the defense. The front seven includes McCallion, Kovalcik, Davis, Modugno and Watkins. Ott, Crum and Febus will help anchor the secondary. Granted, others will likely have to contribute.
“If we learned anything in the spring, [it was] next man up, and we’re really working to develop those guys,” Rich said.
Region: Class 1A West. Postseason appearances: 11. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 2. Coach and record with team: Mike Rich, second season, 1-3. 2020-21 record: 1-3. Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense.
2020-21 review: The Cougars were plagued by injuries, a predicament that forced them to put seven or eight JV players in the varsity lineup in their third game, a 28-21 loss to Tuscarora, and helped lead to the cancellation of their rematch with the Titans in the season finale. Injured players included reigning Offensive co-Player of the Year Carson Sickeri, a running back who suffered a season-ending broken wrist in Catoctin's second game, and standout quarterback Ryan Orr, who suffered a head injury in a season-opening win over TJ.
Frederick
With fewer interruptions to its regular routine, Frederick is hoping to find the consistency that eluded it during the spring.
The Cadets had two games wiped out by COVID-related issues. In the four games that were played, they enjoyed wins over Tuscarora and Thomas Johnson and were blown out by Linganore and Brunswick.
Frederick returns most of its starters on both sides of the ball, including junior Travon Neal and senior Cory Core.
Neal has attracted some Division I college interest with his abilities. He will be the Cadets’ No. 1 receiver and top cornerback on defense.
Core, meanwhile, is strong and fast. He generated 62 tackles in four games as a linebacker last season and later qualified for the state meet in the 110-meter hurdles during the spring track and field season.
Junior Brian Mbuthia will take over at quarterback after receiving a few reps at the position during the spring.
Coach Kevin Pirri said Mbuthia has a strong arm and can make a regular football seem like a Nerf football when it’s flying through the air.
Senior Chris Metevia returns at running back after sitting out the spring season. He was a starting running back for the Cadets as a freshman and a sophomore. He will also be a safety in the defensive secondary.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 5. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Kevin Pirri, seventh season, 13-41. 2020-21 record: 2-2. Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense.
2020-21 review: The Cadets earned bragging rights over all teams in or near Frederick's city limits, beating Tuscarora 20-14 in the COVID-delayed season opener and rival TJ 35-7 in the penultimate game. But Frederick also experienced a pair of blowout losses, 61-14 to Linganore and 50-16 to Brunswick in the season finale. Versatile junior linebacker Arthur Core, who routinely recorded double-digit tackles each game, led the defense and served as a long snapper and tight end. The offense was led by quarterback Zach Buckley (who completed 40 of 73 passes for 483 yards and two touchdowns), Travon Neal (18 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns) and Josh Hayward (four rushing touchdowns).
Linganore
Though it did not win the Frederick County championship during the spring, Linganore could make a credible case it should have.
The Lancers were the only team to beat Middletown and finished with the same number of losses (one) as the champion Knights.
Starters return in only eight of the 22 positions from the spring team. But enough returning players contributed to the effort that coach Rick Conner doesn’t expect the typically lofty standards at Linganore to drop very much, if at all.
Senior Timmy Conner, the coach’s son, returns for his third season as the team’s starting quarterback.
He’ll hand off to a stable of running backs that was completely revamped due to graduation. Senior Zane Bailey figures to get the first crack as the featured back. He runs a 4.54 40-yard-dash and bench presses 300 pounds. But senior Josh Little and sophomore Ethan Arneson figure to share the workload.
Senior Aaron Dufresne, who is one of the fastest players on the team, also could figure into the running back mix after not playing during the spring.
When Conner passes, he’ll target a pair of seniors, Jacob McEntire, a returning starter from last season, and Andrew Young, who is 6-foot-5.
The offensive line has been enhanced by the addition of Jacob Cannon, who transferred from Tuscarora. Rick Conner said the front five, led by senior lineman Chase Shultz, will be the strength of the defense.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 23. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 6. Coach and record with team: Rick Conner, 20th season, 179-45. 2020-21 record: 4-1. Returning starters: 5 offense, 3 defense.
2020-21 review: In their COVID-delayed opener, the Lancers handed Middletown its only loss of the season, 29-19, and seemed well on their way to maintaining Frederick County supremacy. But the next week, Linganore suffered a stunning 21-7 loss to Walkersville. After rebounding with a 61-14 win over Frederick, the Lancers closed out the season with a pair of hard-fought wins over rival Urbana, 21-18 and 27-20. Senior Cole Mitchell excelled as a blocking tight end, a position he'll play at Pitt, and was a dominant outside linebacker who earned News-Post Defensive Player of the Year honors after finishing with 47 tackles (29 solo), 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five pass deflections. Seniors Xander McClure (496 yards, six TDs) and Brady Domroe (358 yards, 7 TDs) led the ground game, while junior quarterback Timmy Conner completed 33 of 52 passed for 601 yards and five TDs.
Maryland School for the Deaf
Thanks to work being done on the track that rings its football field, Maryland School for the Deaf will have to start the season playing home games at McCurdy Field.
First-year Orioles coach Neal DiMarco is just glad his team will get to play.
MSD was the only Frederick County football team that didn’t get to play a single game during the 2020-21 school year.
DiMarco, who played and coached for the Orioles before helming the program, said he had no trouble settling in despite the unusual circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown last year.
“Really, football’s football. You need to do a lot of little things,” DiMarco said. “I’m the face of the team, but no pressure because I know we have other coaches’ support, athletic department’s support, community support, too.”
He also has some returnees who started for the Orioles in 2019, including quarterback Jaden Joseph and fullback Zion Ortiz.
Two years ago, Joseph helped MSD go 9-1 by passing for 847 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ortiz rushed for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 carries in 2019.
Ortiz’s backfield mate, halfback Ethan Sheppeck, is another returning starter.
“Both are outstanding players, they run hard, they hit hard, they can play receiving positions,” DiMarco said.
The Orioles will unveil an offensive line full of new starters, although they’ll be using a Wing-T offense that should be familiar to anyone who’s watched them play this century.
“We’ll run the same offense we’ve ran for the last 20 years,” DiMarco said. “Expect to see some spread offense, but basically it’s the same.”
Key players on defense include outside linebacker Ethan Sheppeck, cornerback-free safety Joseph, middle linebacker Ortiz and cornerback Nathan Sheppeck.
Another player who should contribute on both sides of the ball is center-defensive end AJ Baker, who transferred back to MSD.
Coach and record with team: Neal DiMarco, first season. 2020-21 record: Did not play. Returning starters (from 2019): 3 offense, 4 defense.
2019 review: MSD went 9-1 in 2019, with its lone loss coming to Texas School for the Deaf in its fifth game of the season, 44-6. MSD's top rusher at the time, Truth Dorsette, was not permitted to play in that game under Texas deaf athletic association rules because he was a fifth-year senior. Zion Ortiz and Dorsette ranked among Frederick County's top rushers. The Orioles also had a solid passing attack, with quarterback Jaden Joseph passing for 847 yards and 15 touchdowns. Joseph's favorite target was Enow Otto.
Middletown
Middletown’s stingy defense was one of the main reasons it captured the Frederick County Public Schools championship in the spring, so it’s tempting to think that unit might experience some drop-off after losing star linebacker Conner Meyer and lineman Zach Brady to graduation.
But with a trio of three-year starters up front in Chad Hoy (a first-team pick as an offensive lineman last spring), Lawson Halsey and Michael Soluri, as well as linebackers who saw action like Landen Summer, Dwayne Clipp and Drew Kolega, the Knights defense figures to be stout again, especially against the run.
Middletown has some big voids to fill on offense, especially after losing dual-threat quarterback Gage Queen to graduation. Keith Lynott and Clarke Cheairs — who both backed up Queen in the spring while also seeing playing time at other positions — spent the preseason battling for the starting job.
No matter who takes snaps, they will likely hand off frequently. Middletown’s offense typically revolves around its ground game — 2019 was an exception — and it has a deep backfield that includes senior Jeremiah Dennis, junior Carson Smith, junior Liam Wilson and the versatile Cheairs.
“We’re happy with the crew we’ve got back there right now,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said.
Middletown’s receiving corps is headed by senior Will Morgan, who had a fine spring season. Jacob Ignasiak, who had stars like Jason Houck in front of him last spring, and CJ Brown, who was playing his first season at Middletown in the spring, also are viable targets.
While Middletown’s 40-man roster isn’t enormous, it’s packed with contributors, whether they’re seasoned starters, returners ready to assume larger roles or players who were well-prepared on the JV team.
“We’re very balanced in all the positions,” Delauter said. “There’s not a big drop-off in talent by any means, so it’s a good problem to have.”
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 23. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 4. Coach and record with team: Collin Delauter, fifth season, 30-10. 2020-21 record: 5-1. Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.
2020-21 review: Unable to defend their Class 2A state title because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Knights still got some glory by winning the Frederick County Public Schools championship. In the county title game, they beat rival Walkersville 20-13 for their second win in as many weeks over the Lions, who didn't lose to any other team all season. Middletown's lone loss came to Linganore, 29-19, in Week 3. Middletown's rock solid defense, which held opponents to seven points or less in four games, was led by senior linebacker Conner Meyer (who set a team record for solo tackles and had six sacks and 18.5 TFLs) and senior tackle Zach Brady (six sacks and seven TFLs). First-year starting quarterback Gage Queen, a senior, led the offense, completing 70 of 110 passes for 898 yards and nine TDs and rushing for 310 yards and nine TDs.
Oakdale
In December 2018, they were freshmen and late-season call-ups to the varsity team as Oakdale completed one of the greatest football seasons in Frederick County history by winning the Class 2A state championship in dominant fashion.
Now, quarterback Joe Pippin, receivers Cameron Dorner and Brayden Kuhn and running backs Andrew Hodges are seniors and expected to be big contributors as Oakdale looks to return to prominence following a rocky spring season (2-3).
Injuries, COVID-19 and superior opposition all played a role in the Bears’ struggles, as they finished below .500 for the first time since 2012. They did end the spring season on a bit of a flourish with back-to-back 42-0 victories over Catoctin and Thomas Johnson.
To pick up where they left off and make another serious run at a state title, the Bears will have to navigate one of the most brutal schedules in the state.
Over the first month of the season, they play perennial 3A playoff contender South Hagerstown, the three best teams in Frederick County last season (Walkersville, Middletown and Linganore) and travel to Cumberland to face 1A juggernaut Fort Hill.
If they come through that stretch in good shape, coach Kurt Stein likes their chances against anyone.
Oakdale also likes what it has in sophomore receiver/cornerback Evan Austin, who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash. Stein calls him one of the best athletes on the team. He will serve as the backup quarterback.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason appearances: 6. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Kurt Stein, 11th season, 63-40. 2020-21 record: 2-3. Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense.
2020-21 review: In its COVID-delayed opener, Oakdale got off to a promising start by taking a 14-0 lead over Urbana. But thanks to turnovers, penalties and big plays by Urbana, the Bears lost 23-21. For better or worse, that was Oakdale's only close game of the season. The Bears lost their next two games to Middletown and Walkersville by a combined 74-6, then closed out the season with 42-0 wins over both Catoctin and TJ. Senior Garrett Witt helped the Bears roll in their season finale over TJ, returning the opening kickoff and an interception for touchdowns. While Witt also saw some action at quarterback in the spring, Joe Pippen led all Bears in passing with 353 yards and three touchdowns.
St. John’s Catholic Prep
Unlike most teams across Maryland, St. John’s played during the fall last season as the pandemic was reaching its darkest stage.
The Vikings squeezed in three games between the end of October and middle of November. They were blown out by St. Michael the Archangel (Virginia) and Concordia Prep and pulled out a one-point win over MIAA C Conference rival Annapolis Area Christian.
Unlike most teams across Maryland, including Frederick County, they did not play in the spring.
They have been preparing for their first season in almost a year on every open patch of grass they could find on their Buckeystown Pike campus, because their new stadium is still under construction.
It will be ready to go in October, first-year coach Jerry Rogers said, and he is looking forward to his players having the chance to hear the band play and see the crowd while running out onto a field of their own.
That is an important step in establishing a sense of pride in the program, Rogers said.
After serving as an assistant coach in the program for the last four years, Rogers takes over for his mentor, Daryl Hayes, who brought him on staff in 2017.
The Vikings will look to get the ball in the hands of senior Micah Glover as much as possible.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Glover can do a little bit of everything for St. John’s. He’s been the team’s quarterback for the last two seasons and plans to line up at wing back this season, which will allow the Vikings to either hand him the ball or throw it to him.
Glover also plays right in the middle of the St. John’s defense as a middle linebacker.
League: MIAA C Conference. Coach and record with team: Jerry Rogers, first season. 2020-21 record: 1-2. Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense.
2020-21 review: The Vikings were the only Frederick County team that played in the fall of 2020. While St. John's season was brief, it produced some memorable moments. In their final game, a 53-0 road loss to Concordia Prep, Vikings coach Daryl Hayes continued to coach despite suffering a heart attack at halftime, a move that triggered national media attention. That was the last game for Hayes, who later accepted a job coaching Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, Texas. St. John's also pulled out a thrilling 22-21 win over Annapolis Area Christian, marking the first time since 2106 that the Vikings beat their nemesis. Senior cornerback Luke Hegerty tackled a ballcarrier in the end zone for the go-ahead safety with 6:33 left, and the Vikings' offense ran out the remainder of the clock.
Thomas Johnson
Thomas Johnson entered preseason camp with 36 players and had hopes of adding to that total after classes began.
TJ’s varsity team shouldn’t have any trouble suiting up enough players like it did in 2019, when it folded. Now, the Patriots look to keep building back up after returning to action last spring.
Having a returning starter at quarterback like senior Brandon Hylton should be a plus, and Hylton has been pushed this preseason by junior Jackson Bittner.
“Jackson Bittner’s really been making Brandon be fully prepared and to make sure he’s always on his best game so he doesn’t lose that starting position,” TJ coach Bobby Humphries said.
Jaiden Pritchard, who earned all-league first-team honors as a receiver in the spring, returns. And Ben Pearch will once again help the ground game, but from a different position — the first-team all-league offensive lineman is now a running back.
“He’s picking it up pretty well,” Humphries said. “He makes pretty good decisions when it comes to finding the hole, he’s just a hard runner.”
The Patriots once again plan to spread the field, allowing them to use their athletes in space, and they hope to consistently find the open player and take advantage of defensive weaknesses.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job this offseason trying to reiterate the game plan to our quarterback,” Humphries said. “Brandon and Jackson Bittner have really studied in the offseason at understanding how to read the defense a little bit better.”
TJ’s defense could get a boost from outside linebacker Ty Allen, who transferred from Westminster, Sylvestre Olofio, whose clutch victory in the triple jump propelled TJ’s track and field team to the 2021 Frederick County title, and lineman Garrett Stottlemyer, who has recovered from a knee injury that cut his spring season short.
“Defensively, we’re just going to try to force more turnovers, play hard, fast football and make sure we try to confuse the offense as much as possible,” Humphries said.
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason Appearances: 12. Last Playoff Appearance: 2011. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Bobby Humphries, fourth season, 1-24. 2020-21 record: 1-5. Returning starters: 5 offense, 4 defense.
2020-21 review: After folding in 2019, when it played just one game, TJ's varsity team football team returned to action with a flourish by pulling out a thrilling 14-13 win in overtime against Tuscarora in its season opener. With TJ trailing 13-8 in overtime, Patriots quarterback Brandon Hylton threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaiden Pritchard and connected with Pritchard again for the game-winning 2-point conversion pass. While the Patriots didn't win again, taking some lumps in losses to Catoctin, Brunswick, Frederick and Oakdale, their ability to play a full, albeit abbreviated, season helped the revived program continue to make strides.
Tuscarora
Tuscarora enters the season with 22 players on its varsity roster.
“We just have to stay healthy and compete at the varsity level and do a great job of developing our young guys at the JV level,” said second-year Titans coach Curtiss Belcher, who said the JV team has 44 players.
While the Titans lost standout tight end-defensive end Brian Jester, who transferred to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, they return some key players.
Senior Marshall Ayivon and junior Dreux Tucker split time at tailback in the spring and will do so again this fall. Andrew Cramer, who started at quarterback last season, and four sophomores will see time at slot back.
While Tuscarora might still use the athletic Cramer at quarterback in some packages, junior Cole Gormont will be the starter. Gormont moved back into the area after attending one of Tuscarora’s feeder elementary schools.
Another player returning to the Tuscarora area is junior receiver Brayden Gooch, who went to the school as a freshman.
Aside from Cramer, the receiving corps also includes junior Graeden Kish and senior Ethan Cao. Belcher said Kish’s size and athleticism should help him make an impact, while Cao’s experience last spring should help him have a decent season.
Tuscarora’s offensive line returns senior Mike O’Brien III (who has impressed Belcher in the weight room) and junior Owen Stup. The Titans will continue to employ a gap blocking scheme.
“But we have transitioned to an option scheme because of our personnel,” Belcher said.
Most who contribute on offense will do the same on defense.
Cramer and Cao will anchor the defensive backfield, while the front seven includes Ayivon, Tucker, O’Brien, Stup, Eyad Bedas (who should have an impact on the line) and Tyrique Johnson (a lineman who started as a freshman last season).
Region: Class 3A West. Postseason Appearances: 3. Last Playoff Appearance: 2016. State championships: 0. Coach and record with team: Curtiss Belcher, second season, 1-4. 2020-21 record: 1-4. Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense.
2020-21 review: A play here or there was the difference between a winning and losing season for the Titans, who suffered a 14-13 overtime loss to TJ in their opener and fell 20-14 to Frederick in their fourth game. Granted, Tuscarora did prevail in one close game, beating Catoctin 28-21. Freshman Hunter Thompson returned a punt for a touchdown for Tuscarora in the game, while junior Ayivon Marshall and senior Amonte Green rushed for touchdowns.
Urbana
Feeling the job was beginning to spread him too thin, coach Brad Wilson has handed over the reigns of his offense to one of his trusted assistants, Matt Byrne.
This will allow Wilson to take a step back and view his team through a wider-angle lens, while still interjecting when necessary. It will also allow him to more adequately address some of the administrative tasks and other things that come with being a head coach.
The 61-year-old Wilson is entering his fifth season at Urbana and has more players in his program (115 counting the junior varsity) than ever before. There are 15 varsity starters returning from the spring season, during which the Hawks went 2-4. As of now, no players are having to play on offense and defense, according to Wilson.
Weight room and conditioning sessions have been well-attended all summer, and there is a greater sense of accountability throughout the program, according to the coach. Gone are the days when players put on the Urbana uniform and expect success to follow, he said.
While the Hawks return most of their starters from the spring, they are tasked with replacing their two best players on the offensive side of the ball, Kyle Howes and Eric Kolar, who graduated.
Howes was a four-year varsity starter at quarterback, while Kolar had the ability to score a touchdown every time he handled the ball at running back.
Wilson is trying to decide between three players for the quarterback job, while senior Spencer Grant is likely to be the featured running back.
The schedule features five out-of-county opponents over the first month, and then four county opponents to close out the regular season.
Wilson said he expects to be competitive in every game and return to the playoffs in Class 4A.
Region: Class 4A West. Postseason appearances: 16. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 5. Coach and record with team: Brad Wilson, fifth season, 13-23. 2020-21 record: 2-4. Returning starters: 9 offense, 6 defense.
2020-21 review: Shaking off a 41-7 loss in its season opener to Walkersville, Urbana turned in a competitive season despite its final record. Aside from wins of 23-21 over Oakdale and 55-6 over TJ, the Hawks had close calls against rival Linganore in their final two games, losing 21-18 and 27-20. Urbana's offense was led by dual-threat quarterback Kyle Howes and running back Eric Kolar. Howes also came through as a kicker, booting the go-ahead 27-yard field goal against Oakdale.
Walkersville
While Walkersville lost some key performers from a team that reached the Frederick County championship game in the spring, the Lions return one of Frederick County’s premier players in Boston College-bound receiver Jeremiah Franklin.
Listed as a tight end earlier in his career, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Franklin will see at time receiver and elsewhere.
“He might be in the backfield some,” Polce said. “We’re going to move him all over the place, give him the ball as many ways as possible.”
While Walkersville’s trademark ground game lost plenty of production when running backs Naseem Pacheco and Josiah Jones graduated, there are plenty of promising candidates ready to make sure the backfield remains productive.
Tailbacks and fullbacks expected to contribute include Jae Sean Fulton, Rony Lopez, Malik Bowie, Gabe Johnson, Brad Bauchiero and Ben Lochner. That depth should allow carries to be spread out to different backs, keeping their legs fresh while wearing down defenses.
Gavin Hughes will take over at starting quarterback after gaining experience as a backup in the spring. The Lions hope to pass to targets like Franklin and Collen Sewell.
One area the Lions focused on during preseason was prepping their offensive line, which returns no starters. Senior Albizo Palomo is the elder statesman on the line, and he’ll be joined by younger players.
“Our skill guys, we feel really good about,” Polce said. “We’ve just got to season up the line a little bit and we’ll be fine.”
Walkersville’s defense should be solid throughout. Defensive ends Franklin and Gabe Johnson will anchor the line, Bowie and Bauchiero will man inside linebacker positions, and strong safety Sewell, cornerback Fulton (in his third varsity season) and free safety Micah Hess will shore up the secondary.
“I feel like we have a good nucleus of returning players. We’re very young in some spots,” Polce said. “We’re just the kind of team that needs to keep getting better every day, and I think we’ll be really competitive.”
Region: Class 2A West. Postseason appearances: 15. Last playoff appearance: 2019. State championships: 2. Coach and record with team: Joe Polce, 12th season, 84-38. 2020-21 record: 4-2. Returning starters: 2 offense, 4 defense.
2020-21 review: The Lions rolled to wins in their first four games, outscoring opponents 148-21. The only relatively close game during that stretch was a 21-7 victory over Linganore, a signature win that helped propel Walkersville to the Frederick County championship game. In their final two games, the Lions lost to rival Middletown, 21-7 in Week 5 and 20-13 in the county title game. The Lions' offense was led by Frederick News-Post Offensive Player of the Year Naseem Pacheco, a speedy running back who transferred from Tuscarora and rushed for 888 yards and 13 touchdowns. The defense was led by Robert Morris-bound linebacker Josiah Jones, who recorded 63 tackles and eight tackles for loss and had two interceptions during the short regular season.
