County tournaments, state meets, postseason games.
All are marquee events that Frederick County Public Schools winter athletes look forward to each February.
But this year, add another one to that list — season opener.
On Monday, the first day of February also happens to be the first day of a two-week winter sports season for FCPS teams. The delayed start, of course, was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented FCPS competitions of any sort from being held since mid-March, when Frederick and Middletown’s girls basketball team and Oakdale’s boys basketball team won state quarterfinals games just before sports were shut down by the virus.
So, as local teams are poised to start one of the most unique seasons in Frederick County sports history — for instance, indoor track and field meets will be held outdoors — here’s a brief rundown of what to watch for in each sport.
BOYS BASKETBALL
After waiting so long for a chance to play in the 2020 state semifinals only to see that game canceled, Oakdale finally gets to play again.
But the Bears have lost some key contributors to graduation since their playoff run last season, including Frederick News-Post Player of the Year Tommy Kelly, a guard, and All-County second-teamer Ethan Reifer, a forward.
While those absences no doubt sting, the Bears’ cupboard is far from bare. Their second-leading scorer and rebounder last season was sophomore forward Alex Hawkins, who earned All-County first-team honors, and underclassmen Bryant Palmer and Garrison Linton also earned All-County honorable mention.
Other All-County first-teamers who were underclassmen last year include Frederick guard-forward Jaden Arrington, who helped the Cadets win their first regional title in 13 years, and Tuscarora forward Xavier Chase, who was a double-double machine.
Middletown also ranked among the county’s top teams last season, but the Knights have plenty of voids to fill. Not only did they lose standout seniors Reese Poffenbarger and Brian Walker, but guard Jalen Huskey — who earned second-team honors as a sophomore — transferred.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
It was hard to find a bright side when the health crisis prevented Middletown and Frederick from continuing their postseason runs last season — both teams had their state semifinal games canceled by the pandemic.
But each team could take solace in the fact that they returned their top players — Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger and Frederick’s Rose Bubakar, who were both juniors. Another crack at a state crown seemed realistic.
Unfortunately, this abbreviated winter season won’t provide either program with such an opportunity.
And on top of that, the Knights’ top two returning underclassmen, Poffenbarger and Meghan Shipley, won’t be playing their senior seasons this year. Poffenbarger — who earned News-Post Player of the Year honors last season — graduated early and joined UConn’s women’s basketball team. Shipley is not playing.
Middletown’s only returning seniors are Jade Catlyn and Caitlin Woelkers.
Bubakar’s back for the Cadets, though. While she won’t get to vie for a third state title in her career (the Cadets won their third straight her sophomore season), she does get a chance to add some more highlights to a career full of them. In fact, Bubakar is still hoping to fulfill her long-held goal of dunking in a game.
With Bubakar and All-County honorable mentions Asha Lacet, Raynah Young and Brianna Feifer returning, the Cadets should still be strong under new coach Tony Murray.
Frederick and Middletown weren’t the only county teams that made a deep playoff run last season. With just two seniors and a slew of underclassmen providing vital contributions, Catoctin won a regional title and fell in overtime to Coppin Academy in the state quarterfinals.
All-County first-teamer Emma Wivell returns for the Cougars, as do honorable mentions Emily Williams, Chayney Barnhart and Lily Gadra. While All-County second-teamer Courtney Eyler is still a member of the team, she’ll be sidelined with a knee injury suffered playing softball over the summer.
WRESTLING
With five returnees who earned Frederick News-Post All-County first-team honors, Linganore should spend this brief winter season offering a glimpse of what it might’ve accomplished during a full season.
In 2019-20, Garhett Dickenson (120), Frank Dickenson (145), Hayden Parkhurst (160), Chase Schultz (182) and Scott Hummel (285) were All-County first teamers. They helped the Lancers go 14-2, reach the Class 3A West region duals final (they lost to juggernaut Damascus) and placed second at the county tournament to mighty Middletown.
As for the Knights, they won’t have Zach Brady, who earned Frederick News-Post Wrestler of the Year honors as a junior last season. But they do return All-County first-teamer Chad Hoy (195 last year) and Vince Green (220).
Like the Lancers, the Knights (13-2) and Urbana (9-6) qualified for the regional duals last season. But no Frederick County team advanced to the states, marking the first time since 2014 that the county didn’t have at least one regional duals champ. And thanks to the pandemic, county teams must wait until next season to try again.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Oakdale has gone through many changes since winning its second straight state title and fourth county crown in five years last season.
Gone is Kyle Lund, one of the most successful distance runners in Frederick County history. His senior indoor season, which he capped off at the 2A state meet by winning the 800 and 1,600 runs and helping Oakdale win the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, turned out to be his last high school hurrah, thanks to the spring season getting canceled.
The Bears also lost All-County first-teamers Collin Dempsey, Jonah Childress and Lee Goodson to graduation, plus longtime coach Dave Lillard left to take over Catoctin’s program.
But Oakdale does return All-County first-teamer Samuel Starrs, who won the 2A state pole vault title with a leap of 14 feet, 3 inches.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Like Oakdale’s boys, Urbana’s girls spent last season winning their second straight state crown and prolonged their dominance at the county meet by capturing their sixth straight team title.
And just like the Bears boys, the Hawks girls lost some premier performers to graduation, starting with Frederick News-Post Runner of the Year Piper Jons and Field Athlete of the Year Oni Scott.
Granted, Urbana returns some key performers who were All-County first-teamers. One of them is Ella Auderset, a county and regional champ in the 500 run and a CMC champ in the 800. Another is Karly McDonnell, who ran on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams at states and helped Urbana’s 4x800 relay team break a county meet record with 9:49.97.
While the Hawks also lost first-teamers Ezri Scott, Sara Jarman and Lydia Robling to graduation, they’ve shown a knack for staying on top no matter how many key performers must be replaced.
Brunswick returns a pair of All-County first-teamers, pole vaulter-runner Jena Rhodes and runner Liz Willman, from a team that was a 1A state finalist.
BOYS SWIMMING
Thomas Johnson returns some key performers from a team that dethroned seven-time county champ Oakdale at last season’s Frederick County swimming and diving championships.
Returnees for the Patriots include Kyle Bumgarner, who won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the county meet, and Jay Parente, who was third in the 100 back and fourth in the 100 fly at the county meet. Both were All-County first-team picks.
Oakdale returns Frederick News-Post Diver of the Year Kevin Tu. Other returning first-teamers for the Bears are Gavin Currie (200 free champ and second in the 100 fly at the county meet) and Jayce Baek (second in the 500 free and fourth in 200 IM at the county meet).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oakdale set a staggering six county records en route to winning last year’s Frederick County swimming and diving championships girls team title, and many key performers from that team return for the Bears.
Frederick News-Post Diver of the Year Julia Doolittle is back. Ditto for Oakdale All-County first-teamers Hayley Taylor (who won county titles with record-setting times in the 200 free and 100 back), Molly Robinson (who won the county 100 breaststroke) and Jensen Ritter (second in the 500 free and third in the 100 free).
Linganore returns a pair of swimmers, Lyra Garrett and Rachel McCoy, who have earned All-County first-team honors the past two seasons.
