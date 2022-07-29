Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
- Updated
After getting selected by the Washington Nationals in the third round (No. 84 overall) of last week's Major League Baseball draft, Urbana High graduate Trey Lipscomb is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
- Updated
Upon their recent retirement from the long-time careers as athletic directors for Frederick County Public Schools, Mike DeSimone (Middletown High) and Mike Mummert (Walkersville High) are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
- Updated
As the draft approaches in the Frederick Keys' second season in the Major League Baseball Draft League, the team's broadcaster, Gareth Kwok, is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.