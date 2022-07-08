Post a comment as
With the Major League Baseball Draft approaching in mid-July, Frederick Keys pitcher Luke Pryor and infielder Jake Plastiak are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
With hopes of making girls flag football a varsity sport in Frederick County high schools, the founder of and participants in the first all girls flag football team for Frederick County Parks and Recreation are the guests this week on The Final Score podcast.
In his first season as manger of the Frederick Keys, Joe Oliver is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
