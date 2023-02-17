URBANA – Part of the reason Frederick High’s boys basketball team began working out and playing together for the season over the summer – five months before everyone else even considered their final roster – was for moments like Friday.

The Cadets strolled into Urbana High, packed to the rafters for the Hawks’ Senior Night and with curious community members wanting to see if Frederick lived up to the hype, and delivered a 60-34 shellacking. They completed a perfect 22-0 regular season, the school’s first such campaign since 1969-70.

