URBANA – Part of the reason Frederick High’s boys basketball team began working out and playing together for the season over the summer – five months before everyone else even considered their final roster – was for moments like Friday.
The Cadets strolled into Urbana High, packed to the rafters for the Hawks’ Senior Night and with curious community members wanting to see if Frederick lived up to the hype, and delivered a 60-34 shellacking. They completed a perfect 22-0 regular season, the school’s first such campaign since 1969-70.
It was typical Frederick once again this season, a team so accustomed to winning by blowout margins that there was little celebration aside from a brief burst of hooting and hollering when the team entered the locker room after the game.
“Feels amazing man. All the hard work is paying off right now. But we’ve still got bigger goals,” junior guard Elwyne Wordlaw said.
He scored a fitting 22 points to lead his squad, on par for his season.
But Wordlaw and the rest of the Cadets, while reveling in the moment, honed in on the last part of his statement, that unfinished business. Going 22-0 is a stellar milestone that they’ll celebrate for one night, but their focus soon turns to the big prizes, starting with Tuesday’s CMC championship test against Walkersville.
“When I took this job, my boss, [Frederick athletic director] Keivette Hammond, she talked about CMC championship, she talked about region championship, she talked about state championship, and we’re trying to cross those off the goals list,” coach Emonte Hill Sr. said.
That was in 2019, and in his fourth season at the helm, Hill has a group that could very well hit each of those benchmarks.
Frederick has been brutally efficient at both ends of the floor in nearly every minute of those 22 wins. The Cadets’ stingy defense flows into a sharpshooting offense, and once they get rolling, it’s nearly impossible to stop them.
Urbana (13-8) found that out Friday. After closing its deficit to two points early in the second quarter, Frederick went on a 24-1 run that stretched into the third quarter, quickly turning the contest into a laugher.
“We might start the game a little slow missing shots, but we know it’s going to come. We work on it every single day,” Wordlaw said.
It’s a testament to those extra months of hard work that the Cadets can feel so confident that they’ll take over any contest at any point.
And they’ll keep pressing forward doing the same, getting back in the gym Saturday morning.
“One night to celebrate it, and tomorrow, we’re balling out,” junior forward David Dorsey, who finished with 11 points, said.
But for this night only, Frederick can pause and celebrate its remarkable accomplishment.
The chemistry and skills formed in those summer practices and games now has a tangible result eight months later: 22-0.
“I don’t know what to feel, what to think. These kids have earned everything they’ve got,” Hill said. “Nothing’s been given to them. We work extremely hard behind the scenes, and this is the result.”
NOTES: Urbana was led by RJ Roche’s 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jude Huseby and Youssef Ali finished with seven and five points, respectively, on their Senior Night.
