Class 4A State Softball Semifinals
Urbana (18-3) vs. Sherwood (17-1)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Bachman Sports Complex, Field 1
Road to Semifinals: The Hawks won the West Region II crown by pulling out wins of 3-1 over Northwest and 2-1 over Clarksburg in the final, which went eight innings. They then hammered Walter Johnson 18-0 in the state quarterfinals. The Warriors have yet to face a serious challenge in the postseason. They took the 4A North Region II crown by beating Einstein 18-2 and Blair 4-0 in the final, then rolled to an 18-0 win over Glen Burnie.
Top Players: Urbana — Delaney Reefe, senior, pitcher; Lo McAnaw, freshman, infield; Kaelynn Burge, junior, outfield; Delainey Quartucci, junior, infield; Carleigh Magers, junior, infield-designated player; Cici Bullock, senior, infield; Maggie Hummer, senior, catcher. Sherwood — Kat Hanson, senior, pitcher; Brenya Schlutz, senior, outfield; Julia Peffer, senior, outfield; Keira Schlutz, sophomore, outfield.
Outlook: This is Urbana’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2011, when it won its first state crown. Yes, it faces a perennially strong Sherwood team that won last year’s 4A state crown and beat the Hawks 9-5 in this year’s season opener. But don’t count out the Hawks. They’ve come a long way since losing their first two games of the season, as their 2-1 wins over Catoctin in the Central Maryland Conference championship and Clarksburg in the regional final clearly show. Incidentally, that very same Clarksburg team handed Sherwood its only regular season loss, 5-2, on May 3. Urbana’s cornerstone is Maryland-bound Delaney Reefe, an extremely dangerous hitter (one of Frederick County’s best) who has also emerged as an ace pitcher after entering the program as a position player (a role she’ll return to in college). Other threats in Urbana’s lineup include Lo McAnaw (a freshman on the rise), Kaelynn Burge, Carleigh Magers and Delainey Quartucci, among others. Sherwood is powered by ace pitcher Kat Hanson and returns other key players from its 2022 state championship team. The Warriors have also shown a penchant for manufacturing runs under coach Ashley Barber-Strunk, who has guided the program to five of its seven state titles.
Class 1A State Softball Semifinals
Catoctin (19-3) vs. Mardela (24-1)
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Bachman Sports Complex, Field 4
Road to Semifinals: After starting their postseason with a 16-0 blowout win over Clear Spring, the Cougars beat Williamsport 3-0 in the West Region II final. Catoctin ace Taylor Smith then threw a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Allegany in the state quarterfinals. Mardela added to its long list of blowouts in the playoffs. After winning the East Region II with wins of 18-1 over Washington and 29-1 over Pocomoke, the Warriors beat the Academy for College and Career Exploration 18-0 in the state quarterfinals.
Top Players: Catoctin — Taylor Smith, sophomore, catcher; Meghan Gray, junior, catcher; Madison Ohler, outfield; Alison Brawner, senior, outfield; Raegan Miller, junior, infield; Kassidy Kreitz, freshman, infield. Mardela — Hayden Adkins, freshman, pitcher; Ava Twilley, freshman, pitcher; Camryn Dorr, infield; Samantha Witte, outfield; Julia Wisk, freshman; Karsyn Shockley.
Outlook: Mardela has scored in double digits 17 times this season, getting at least 20 runs eight times, but its chances of doing that against Catoctin ace Taylor Smith are slim to none. So, the Warriors are likely in for a rare close game. Catoctin is much more battle-tested in the close game department, including its most recent two playoff games and a 2-1 loss to Urbana in the CMC championship game. Having Smith in the circle gives the Cougars a shot in any tight game. So, this game could come down to Catoctin’s ability to score, something opponents have struggled with against Mardela freshmen pitchers Ava Twilley and Hayden Adkins. Twilley threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts against Pocomoke in the regional final, and Adkins threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts over the Academy for College and Career Exploration in the state quarterfinals. Catoctin’s Meghan Gray has ranked as one of Frederick County’s top hitters, and Madison Ohler has been a reliable hitter, never more so than when she hit a homer in the state quarterfinals. The Cougars look to make the state final for the first time since 2018, and they seek their fourth state crown and first since 2011. Mardela last made the state final in 2012, and its lone state crown came in 1980.
Class 4A Baseball Semifinals
Urbana (20-2-1) vs. Laurel (17-4)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Shirley Povich Field in Bethesda
Road to Semifinals: Both teams cruised into the state quarterfinals, but that’s where the similarities end. After winning the West Region II title with wins of 3-0 over Clarksburg and 4-1 over Northwest in the final, Urbana rolled to a 12-2 win over Old Mill in the quarterfinals. Laurel won the South Region I crown by beating High Point 7-2 and DuVal 4-1 but had to claw for an 8-5 comeback win over Eleanor Roosevelt in the state quarterfinals.
Top Players: Urbana — Keegan Johnson, senior, pitcher-outfield; Eli DeRossi-Cytron, senior, pitcher; Riley Smith, senior, infield; Christian Petrolle, junior, infield; Connor Roussel, junior, infield. Laurel — Ethan Bunkley; Michael Finch; Aiden Lee; Victor Jovel, pitcher; Chris Ross, pitcher; CJ Deturris; Ryan Brown; LaFum Atuanya, pitcher.
Outlook: Both teams are making their fourth trip to the state semis and both are trying to reach the state championship game for the first time. Despite playing a schedule that appears more challenging than Laurel’s, the Hawks are riding a 19-game unbeaten streak into the state semis. Their non-win during that stretch was a 3-3 tie with Catoctin in the Central Maryland Conference championship game. Their losses came in the season opener to two-time defending state champ Sherwood and to a strong Middletown team. The Hawks have two ace pitchers in Keegan Johnson and Eli DeRossi-Cytron and a productive lineup bolstered by Johnson, Riley Smith, Connor Roussel and Christian Petrolle. Laurel piled up blowout wins against intracounty opponents all season. Its only losses to Prince George’s County teams came to Bowie in its season opener and Northwestern in eight innings. Interestingly, the Spartans needed clutch hits from players like Victor Jovel and Ethan Bunkley in the state quarterfinals to eke out an 8-5 win over an Eleanor Roosevelt team it beat 14-1 on April 17.
