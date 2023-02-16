Frederick vs. Urbana Basketball
Buy Now

Frederick’s Aubree Murray and Urbana’s Tobi Adebambo reach for the ball Thursday night at Frederick High School.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Urbana girls basketball player Alanna Tate’s main duties are attacking the basket and crashing the boards, so she usually isn’t looking to fire up 3-point shots.

“I leave that to Hannah and Bri and Cass,” she said, referring to long-range shooters Hannah Miles, Brianna Shuttlewood and Cassidy Mahaney. “I’ll take them if I’m open, but if I don’t need to, I’m not going to.”

Photos: Frederick vs. Urbana Basketball

1 of 31

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription