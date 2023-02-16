Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Urbana girls basketball player Alanna Tate’s main duties are attacking the basket and crashing the boards, so she usually isn’t looking to fire up 3-point shots.
“I leave that to Hannah and Bri and Cass,” she said, referring to long-range shooters Hannah Miles, Brianna Shuttlewood and Cassidy Mahaney. “I’ll take them if I’m open, but if I don’t need to, I’m not going to.”
Tate apparently felt a need to with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against Frederick, which only trailed by three points and had beaten the Hawks earlier this season.
That’s when Tate, who was open in the left corner right in front of Urbana’s bench, nailed a 3-pointer to start a 12-2 run that helped the Hawks pull away for a 55-29 win over the host Cadets.
All of the Hawks’ points in that pivotal run came in threes — Miles and Tate knocked down shots from behind the arc, and Tate converted a three-point play on a putback. And the most consequential moment of that stretch came when Frederick guard Sydney Huskey, Frederick County’s top scorer, left the game for good with a nagging ankle injury with 1:32 left in the third.
Frederick assistant coach Tony Mcrae, who was filling in for head coach Nate Naylor on Thursday, said Huskey re-aggravated her right ankle but was likely to return to action soon.
Scenes from Frederick vs. Urbana basketball at Frederick High School on Thursday.
Katina Zentz
“She’s been playing in a lot of pain, but she should be all right,” Mcrae said.
The Cadets trailed 34-27 when Huskey limped off the court but only scored two more points, courtesy of Aubree Murray’s layup at the 7:21 mark of the fourth quarter, the rest of the night.
“When Syd went out, that hurt us,” McCrea said. “She’s our main ballhandler and she’s the one we look to for most of our points. She’s the toughness, she’s the heart of the team.”
Huskey’s presence influenced Urbana to use a 3-2 zone at times on Thursday.
“She’s such a dynamic player,” Urbana coach Joe Blaser said. “I mean, the reason we had to go zone for a little bit is because she’s so hard to guard.”
Huskey finished with 10 points, tying 6-2 post player Murray for the team high. Most of Huskey’s points came on hard drives to the hoop.
“It’s a bit challenging to guard her because she attacks so aggressively,” Tate said. “So just packing the paint kind of slowed her down. She’s like their motor, for their team, she gets them going.”
While Tate spent most of the night attacking the basket herself, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds, she took a couple 3s, including the one that sparked Urbana’s third-quarter run.
“She was going through some leg soreness early in the year, and I think her legs are really starting to come back to her now, and that really impacts the jump shot,” Blaser said of Tate. “So she’s really starting to shoot it well recently.”
Miles hit three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. Like Tate, she also had an and-one, hers coming when she battled for a rebound and got fouled on the putback in the first quarter.
Putbacks were plentiful for the Hawks (15-6, 12-3 CMC Spires) on a night when they regularly got multi-shot possessions against a Frederick team that, aside from Murray, lacks a lot of height. On the other end of the floor, Urbana’s zone prevented the Cadets from getting good looks while also creating turnovers.
With the win, Urbana avenged a 54-51 loss to Frederick in January.
“They have a great, solid team,” Miles said of the Cadets (10-12, 7-7 CMC Spires). “They punched first on us, and they kept at it the entire game. But we punched harder this time.”
Urbana has been gaining steam after enduring rough stretches earlier.
“I feel like we just kind of got our confidence back,” said Urbana’s Paige White, who will play Division I lacrosse for Campbell University but also contributes on the basketball court. “We took, like, a step back and kind of looked at it and then got ourselves back together.”
Miles had 10 rebounds. Mahaney had 12 points and five rebounds. Shuttlewood had six rebounds. White had five rebounds.
