MIDDLETOWN — Despite his unassuming stature, it’s hard to miss Middletown’s Hunter Barnes on the diamond.
Whether he’s pumping strikes on the mound, roping doubles in the box or flipping over fences to try and catch foul balls in the field, Barnes is always giving his fullest effort. And when he’s not directly involved in a play, it’s easy to hear him encouraging his teammates and himself.
“Being loud all the time motivates me to get up and hit the ball. If I’m not loud, I’m not sure I can get up there and swing the bat,” Barnes said.
The junior had no problem with that on Thursday, and he had no problem on the mound, too.
Barnes led his Knights to a 5-0 win over Oakdale baseball in their home opener, turning in an all-around effort that saw him shine in all three phases of the game.
As Middletown’s ace, Barnes was on a limit of around 60 pitches in his first start of the season. But he turned in an efficient 4 1-3 innings of two-hit ball, setting down 10 of 11 at one point.
Barnes struck out five and didn’t walk a batter before ceding the mound to Preston Yost, who closed the contest with 2 2-3 scoreless innings.
“Here’s the one thing we know about Hunter: every time we give him the ball, he’s gonna compete,” Knights coach Andy Baker said. “He doesn’t back down from anybody, and that’s all we ask of him.”
In the box, that looks like getting on base in three of his four plate appearances, including an RBI double in the second inning. He walked and scored in the first before singling in the sixth.
And in the field, that looks like a leaping grab on a soaring liner, a barehanded pickup of a slow-roller that became an out and the aforementioned tumble over the fence as he attempted to snag a foul ball that was out of his reach.
Barnes’ need to go at maximum speed has been ingrained into his play, and it’s something he takes seriously.
“If I don’t play 150 percent, I get yelled at after the game,” Barnes said.
That won’t be an issue after Thursday’s contest, and he didn’t do everything by himself.
Middletown (2-0) scratched across five runs in the first two innings before holding serve the rest of the way.
Brett Lucas, who has reached base in every plate appearance across the first two games, singled in two runs in the first before a brief rain delay. Cam Baker and Joey Nicholson each singled in runs in the second, joining Barnes and Lucas in the hit parade.
“I’ve just seen the ball well. My teammates have gotten on base, so it’s helped me get fastball counts, hit fastballs early and attack,” Lucas said.
The Knights also turned in their second shutout in as many days, only allowing one runner to get to third base.
Oakdale (0-1) was aggressive with its swings in its first game of the year, something coach Chris Williams said he hopes his team will continue to do throughout the season.
“Our hitters, we didn’t make a lot of contact, but we swang. And I have preached aggressiveness and having the desire to swing and wanting to hit all the time,” Williams said. “Results will come.”
And after a bumpy start on the mound, the Bears got four scoreless relief innings from JP Shultz and Brady Bragg. Shultz even had a four-strikeout frame, stranding the bases loaded in the fifth to prevent the contest from getting out of hand.
But the early damage was enough for Middletown, buoyed by Barnes’ complete contributions.
“I was feeling perfect. I just wanted to come out and do it for my boys,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.