Middletown Oakdale Baseball
Middletown’s Hunter Barnes pitches against Oakdale at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Knights defeated the Bears 5-0.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

MIDDLETOWN — Despite his unassuming stature, it’s hard to miss Middletown’s Hunter Barnes on the diamond.

Whether he’s pumping strikes on the mound, roping doubles in the box or flipping over fences to try and catch foul balls in the field, Barnes is always giving his fullest effort. And when he’s not directly involved in a play, it’s easy to hear him encouraging his teammates and himself.

