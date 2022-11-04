WALKERSVILLE — With an ailing receiving corps, Walkersville decided to largely shelve its improving passing game Friday and return to its tried-and-true running game.
The Lions didn't really need to pass to roll past Glenelg 44-9 in the first round of the Class 2A West football playoffs.
They passed four times in the game, and one was a spike to stop the clock at the end of the first half for their only incompletion of the game.
The other three completions were largely dictated by the clock at the end of the half and the desire to get one of their promising young receivers, 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior Jaden Sasu, a few catches to build his confidence.
Walkersville was so physically dominant on the line of scrimmage that it appeared their backs were running behind a blue wave on every play.
"I am not going to lie, it was fun," said 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior blocking back Malik Bowie, who burst up the middle on six carries for 56 yards, in addition to making some crushing lead blocks.
The Lions ran the ball 44 times for 260 yards as a team to improve to 5-5 — after starting 0-3 — and advance to the 2A West semifinals next week at top-seeded Poolesville (7-2), which had a first-round bye Friday.
Walkersville beat Poolesville 35-28 in the first round of the 2A West playoffs last season and heads into this game with supreme confidence it can do it again.
After starting the season 6-0, Poolesville entered the playoffs with losses in two of its last three. The Falcons were shut out by Churchill 19-0 at home on Oct. 14 and then dropped their regular-season finale at home to Manchester Valley 26-21 on Oct. 28.
"We have been getting better every week," Walkersville coach Joe Polce said. "If you can survive Frederick County, it puts you in good shape because we are a hell of a lot tougher than some of these teams."
The Lions entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the 2A West and without their top two receivers, junior Tristano Menconi and sophomore Darius Eubank, due to injury. Their No. 3 receiver, senior Collin Sewell, was also dealing with some minor ailments and was limited.
"We threw it a bunch [the last two weeks] against Middletown and Brunswick, and threw it well," Polce said.
But, not really needing to pass against fifth-seeded Glenelg (4-6), which came into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, Walkersville turned the game over to its running backs and offensive line and let them take care of business.
There were six Lions that received carries. While no one had 100 yards, five of them had at least 33.
Senior Rony Lopez led the way with 72 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts.
"I got to see the holes and where to cut up [the field]," Lopez said.
Sophomore Da'Marques Ross finished with 59 yards on 14 attempts. Junior Wyatt Gearhart finished with 38 yards on two attempts. And junior Zion Ntemi finished with 33 yards on seven attempts.
Even junior quarterback Brad Dawson got into the act, as he scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak right before halftime.
"Our team is more mentally focused at this point," Lopez said. "Practices have gotten way better. Everyone shows up."
The Lions only non-rushing touchdown was scored by senior defensive end Ethan Sanbower, who caught a blocked punt out of the air and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
"Every week is another story. We have gotten better each week," Sanbower said. "We are really growing up and coming together as a team."
On next week's game at Poolesville, Sanbower said, "We gotta come in with a straight mindset. Just like this week."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
