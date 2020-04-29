Like any high school coach, Urbana boys lacrosse coach Gavin Donahue has dealt with disappointed players who just had their season come to a crushing end.
He mentioned the Hawks’ loss in last year’s regional championship game.
As painful as such endings are, the one Donahue’s players faced this year hurts him even more.
“This is even more painful for me as a coach,” he said. “They didn’t have the opportunity to control their own destiny.”
That opportunity was officially taken away on Tuesday when the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association canceled all MPSSAA sports events for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donahue’s Hawks were among the countless Frederick County spring athletes who saw their entire 2020 seasons wiped out by a health crisis-related shutdown of Maryland schools that began during the preseason. And three county basketball teams, the Middletown and Frederick girls and Oakdale boys, will be unable to finish their seasons after advancing to the state semifinals.
Granted, by Tuesday, there was little — if any — hope that any more MPSSAA sporting events would be held this school year, not after the shutdown of Maryland schools was extended to May 15 earlier this month.
Still, expecting such bad news didn’t make it any easier to take.
“It stings. We’ve been waiting and waiting and then boom, just kind of get slapped in the face,” Oakdale boys basketball coach Brandon Long said. “You kind of felt it was coming, but you can’t ever prepare for it no matter what you do.”
While the MPSSAA release stated that its cancellations included the remainder of the 2020 boys and girls basketball state championships, it didn’t say if it planned to consider state semifinalists co-champs or if there would be no 2020 state champions.
Long and Middletown girls coach Amy Poffenbarger had not heard about any such decision by the MPSSAA. No matter what happens, quests for winning a state basketball title on the court came to a premature end.
“You just wanted to see what you could do, test yourself against the best and see how far you could go,” said Poffenbarger, whose Knights returned key players from a team that fell in the 2019 state championship game. “Obviously, our goal was to win a state championship, so that was what we were hoping to find out.”
Optimism was high during the early days of the shutdown. Thomas Johnson athletic director Mike Chavez painted lines on his school’s fields for a couple weeks, preparing for a possible resumption of athletic activities. But his hopes for a spring season dwindled once the schools shutdown stretched to May 15.
“We’ve all kind of known that’s where it’s headed. We just hadn’t gotten official word from the MPSSAA yet,” Chavez said.
Most of the spring, teams hoped to compete in some sort of season, no matter how abbreviated.
After parting ways physically with his players in March, TJ baseball coach Billy Gross stayed in touch with them, providing updates and advice.
“Until today, I’ve been able to say, you’ve got to keep working, keep training on your own as best you can as much as you can in hopes that something does clear up and we can be rolling very well right into playoffs,” he said.
Middletown girls lacrosse coach Tyler White got word of the spring season’s cancellation about an hour before a previously scheduled Zoom chat with his players on Tuesday.
“Very disappointed,” White said. “I was optimistic all the way through the end. And even when they switched the dates to May 15, I was hopeful we would get some type of tournament play in.”
Like all other coaches interviewed, White said that while he felt for all of his players, he was particularly sad for his seniors.
“This was their last run,” he said. “That’s probably what’s most disappointing, not seeing them have the opportunity to contribute and play and grow and be leaders their senior year.”
And even though Long’s seniors got to play most of their final high school basketball season, the Bears coach felt no less disappointed for them.
“Your heart just feels for those seniors that won’t be able to finish what they started,” said Long, who also felt for underclassmen who were denied a chance to complete their postseason run. “[All of his players] worked so hard to get to the University of Maryland. That’s not exactly given out every single year. Who knows if they’ll get an opportunity to do that again.”
Of course, all local coaches interviewed realize the seriousness of the health crisis. They were just responding to questions about how the cancellation of the spring season affected their athletes.
Like Donahue said, this is an unprecedented time. And like people in all walks of life these days, high school coaches have been forced to navigate an entirely unfamiliar situation with their teams.
“In most cases as a coach, being an ex-player, you can put yourselves in a player’s position,” Donahue said. “But this time, I don’t know how they feel personally. I feel bad for them and my heart goes out to them. But obviously, I’ve never been in a position like they’ve been in today.”
