WALKERSVILLE — Atiya Jackson has scored some impressive goals during her soccer career at Brunswick High School.
But none have raised more eyebrows or prompted more double takes than this one.
“It looked like it was happening in slow motion. That’s how pretty it was,” fellow senior captain Ryley Backer said of Jackson’s second of three goals during Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Walkersville. “I was literally like, ‘Is that real?’”
Backer sent Jackson a pass just past the midpoint of the first half. Jackson was cutting across the top of the goal box with a defender on her.
Instead of simply playing Backer’s pass down to the ground and onto her foot, Jackson took a far more difficult tack. In one continuous motion, she jumped and then whipped the ball out of the air and into the back of the Walkersville goal with her right foot to give the Railroaders a 2-0 lead.
Asked about the sensational goal after the game, Jackson smiled and sheepishly offered that she didn’t connect exactly the way that she wanted to. She said the ball caught more of her shin guard than her foot.
“That was one of the best goals I’ve seen her score. One of the best goals that we’ve scored,” Brunswick coach Dara Demich said. “I think it helped her a lot.”
Coming into the game, it had been a while since Jackson had scored a goal, dating to the Railroaders’ season-opening win over North Hagerstown on Sept. 6.
Demich said that defenses are playing Jackson differently after she helped lead Brunswick (6-0) to its first state championship game since 2012 last season.
But Jackson admitted she was partially responsible for the drought, too.
“I feel like I have [scoring] opportunities. I just don’t take them, which hurts my team,” she said.
Jackson said that she doesn’t want to be selfish and has focused on setting up her teammates with her passing this season.
However, she knows there are times where her team needs her to be more selfish, and Tuesday night presented one of those opportunities.
“I think I got a little less selfish,” Jackson said. “ ... Today, I just turned it on.”
With just under 30 minutes to play in the first half, Jackson got loose on the left flank and dribbled in uncontested on Walkersville goalie Melissa Hansen for a goal.
Hansen, a sophomore who normally plays forward for the Lions (0-4-2), played a terrific game to keep the score respectable. She was filling in for injured goalkeeper Ethel Wright.
Jackson’s leaping one-timer caught everyone by surprise to extend Brunswick’s advantage.
Then, she completed the hat trick in the late stages of the second half following a defensive breakdown by Walkersville.
Her confidence soared following the highlight-reel goal, according to Demich.
“I saw her level come up,” the coach said. “She was looking to get in behind the defense more.”
Jackson helped to cap the scoring inside of the final two minutes when she returned the favor to Backer and sent her a pass to set up a goal.
“I remember her as a ninth-grader when she was on JV,” Walkersville coach Paul Bryan said of Jackson. “She just ran. But now she is a soccer player. She handles the ball. She doesn’t give the ball away. She does a really good job.”
