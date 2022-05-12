During a timeout with 21.1 seconds left in Thursday’s girls lacrosse playoff game, the Tuscarora Titans showered goalie Brianna Amick with some well-deserved praise for the clutch save she had made seconds earlier.
The Titans then had an urgent request for freshman midfielder Delaney Stup.
“All the girls were like, ‘C’mon, Delaney. You’ve got to hold that ball. ... You need to hold that ball or we might lose it,’” Amick said.
At the time, the Titans held a one-goal lead in a tightly contested battle that had already featured five ties, and it was now up to Stup to prevent another deadlock.
So, with the ball in her stick as play resumed, Stup started running. She dodged turnover-hungry defenders and maintained possession for the remainder of the game to help the Titans hold on for a 9-8 win over host Frederick in the Class 3A West Region I semifinals.
The Titans (7-6) advance to Monday’s regional championship game, where they will face Linganore on the road.
After being forced to eke out a 10-7 win over the Cadets in March, Tuscarora expected another tightly contested game in Thursday’s rematch. But that didn’t make dealing with it any easier.
“I was nervous in the goal,” Amick said.
But with 31.4 seconds left, she had to brush aside any hint of nervousness. Standing in the net as her team clung to a 9-8 lead, Amick was about to face a free-position shot from Frederick’s Lizzie Goodwin, who had already scored three goals.
“She scored on me a few times in the first half, and I wasn’t going to let that happen another time,” Amick said. “She crossed over a little bit. I knew she was still going to go low, and I just stuck with my gut and I went low with that.”
The ball bounced off Amick’s knee. The Titans grabbed it and headed toward midfield before a timeout was called. The time for wicked shots or jaw-dropping saves was over. All the Titans wanted to do was keep the ball in one of their player’s sticks.
Stup got the nod.
“Putting the ball in a freshman’s hands — we can rotate anybody to take that ball at the time,” said Titans coach Dan MacDonald, who was filling in for head coach Brad Gray, who missed the game because he was sick.
“She’s fast, she’s strong with the ball, we weren’t going to have it come out of her stick,” he said. “So she was literally just going to run the last 20 seconds down of the second half.”
Normally, holding onto the ball for 20 seconds is a cinch. But the job’s a little more pressure-packed when a playoff game is on the line, when opponents are striving with all of their might to dislodge that ball so they can prolong their season.
“I have been in that position before, and every single time, it’s stressful,” said Stup, who focused her mind and kept moving her legs. “When there’s like three people running behind you, all you have to do is run. Just don’t stop, don’t stop.”
This was the first high school playoff game for Stup, who finished with two goals and did a good job on draw controls. The freshman called it “a big deal” to play with her older, talented teammates this season.
And Tuscarora needed all of its big guns on Tuesday, especially when it found itself trailing 4-1. During the intermission, the Titans regrouped.
“We talked about shooting,” MacDonald said. “We hit the goalie several times. She did a really nice job of staying tight in that cage, and we needed to make sure we put fakes in there when we were shooting the ball.”
Alyssa Hartis, who finished with a team-high four goals, scored the first two goals of the second half to help the Titans quickly battle back. After that, both teams swapped the lead until Hartis scored the game’s final goal on a free-position shot to give the Titans a 9-8 lead with 4:52 left.
Natalie Lepkowski (three goals) and Ashley Elliott (two assists) also helped Tuscarora’s second-half turnaround.
When asked about her team’s approach heading into the game, Hartis said a primary focus was containing Frederick standout Cedar Shapiro. But while the Titans did a solid job in that department, Frederick got scoring from others.
Aside from Goodwin, who also had one assist, Loghan Lennox had three goals, while Caroline Layman and Nicole Sibold each scored once. Ariana Harrilson had several big saves.
Frederick finished with a 7-6 record and loses seniors like Shapiro and Lennox, among others.
“These seniors, to come in and only have two girls who had ever played lacrosse before and to put in one of the better seasons we ever had,” Frederick coach Brandon Brewbaker said. “Where they were four years ago to where they are now ...”
And as usual, the Cadets found themselves in a grudge match with a rival.
“Hats off to Tuscarora. It’s always us and them in the regional semifinal,” Brewbaker said. “It’s always a battle, it’s always a close game, it’s always competitive.”
