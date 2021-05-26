Urbana’s softball team huddled before its Senior Night game against visiting Frederick High School on May 19.
Longtime Hawks coach Frank Husson then rattled of the names of his team’s starters.
“He said my name, and I was third base,” Urbana senior Hailey Smith said. “And I was like, ‘What?’ I just thought he put my name up there, but no, I actually went in the game.”
Smith is paralyzed from the waist down after breaking the 10th thoracic vertebra (T10) in her spine on Nov. 15, 2019, when she fell off a rooftop balcony at a friend’s house.
But with the help of leg braces and a walker, Smith is capable of getting out of her wheelchair, walking and standing. Shortly after she became paralyzed, while she was still in the hospital, the idea of her participating in Urbana’s Senior Night game was first mentioned.
Smith has made rapid strides to deal with her paralysis — she’s even signed to play wheelchair basketball for the University of Illinois.
“Her goal was to walk across the stage at graduation to accept her diploma,” Husson said. “And I asked her to accelerate her schedule so that she could walk out of the dugout for Senior Night and then start at third base for us.”
While that thought lingered in the back of Husson’s mind, he wasn’t sure if it would be feasible. Turns out it was, although Smith didn’t know Husson made arrangements with Frederick to allow Smith — who’s been on Urbana’s varsity team since she was a freshman — to start the Hawks’ Senior Night game in the field.
“I had no idea,” Smith said.
The original plan was for Smith to be on the field for one pitch, which would be a ball to ensure the softball wasn’t put in play. Husson broached that idea with Frederick coach Mike Kearney the week before to see if he was OK with it.
But after Frederick arrived for the game, Kearney approached Husson and said Frederick’s captain wanted to talk with the Hawks coach.
“His captain requested that we leave Hailey in the game for the first batter as opposed to just one pitch,” Husson said. “I thought it was extremely classy of the Frederick players to come up with that.”
So using braces and the walker to stand, Smith manned third as Frederick’s leadoff batter looked at four balls for a walk.
“She had a glove on her left hand,” Husson said of Smith. “She was ready to make a play for us.”
Smith was then replaced by a teammate, but not before she logged a start for her senior softball season.
“All of the emotions that I had and just the people that were there, it was amazing,” she said. “I haven’t seen it from that point of view in about two years, so it brought back a lot of memories.”
It also created a memory destined to last for years to come, and not just for Smith.
“That just to me conveys the perseverance that this young lady has and the fact that there is no barrier too high for her and no obstacle too large for her to overcome,” Husson said.
As powerful as Smith’s start was, Husson — like any good coach — wanted to make sure his team’s other two seniors, Spencer Rupinta and Sydney Clark — didn’t have their Senior Night’s overshadowed.
The Hawks also honored Frederick senior Shyann Finkle, presenting her with flowers. Considering Frederick’s role in this special game, that gesture seemed appropriate.
“It meant the world to Hailey, it meant the world to me, it meant the world to the Urbana community, the outpouring of love that we received from that Frederick team and from Mike,” Husson said. “I can’t praise them enough for what they did.”
