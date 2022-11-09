Linganore's Matthew Hauptman
Linganore’s Matthew Hauptman tries to elude Frederick High’s Travon Neal in the first quarter of their game earlier this season.

Regardless of its record (5-5) or its seed (No. 5) heading into the playoffs, Linganore’s football team is still the reigning Class 3A runner-up and working on an active streak of four consecutive appearances in the state championship game.

That’s what has made this season all the more disorienting for the Lancers.

