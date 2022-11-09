Regardless of its record (5-5) or its seed (No. 5) heading into the playoffs, Linganore’s football team is still the reigning Class 3A runner-up and working on an active streak of four consecutive appearances in the state championship game.
That’s what has made this season all the more disorienting for the Lancers.
Normally used to winning just about every game, they have instead dealt with injuries and a severe flu outbreak and simply haven’t played well enough when it’s been required.
Hence, they find themselves as considerable underdogs heading back on the road Friday to face top-seeded Damascus (8-1) in a Class 3A West regional semifinal that could be played in a torrential downpour due to the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.
During Wednesday’s practice, Linganore running backs were soaking footballs in a trash can full of water and then running through a gauntlet of arms that were trying to pry it loose.
The weather could be just another obstacle in what’s been an offbeat season so far for the Lancers.
“That’s for sure,” said junior running back Ethan Arneson, who has once again been the team’s top offensive threat with almost 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns on 213 carries, including 231 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries in last week’s 42-8 regional quarterfinal win at fourth-seeded Rockville.
“It’s completely different. It’s completely new. None of us are used to losing like this. But, obviously, we expect to change that.”
Linganore has not lost this many games in a season since 2012, when they finished an uncharacteristic 3-7. The Lancers had lost just four games over the previous three seasons combined.
Ordinarily, their .500 record wouldn’t have been anywhere close to good enough to reach the playoffs, particularly in an extremely competitive region like the Class 3A West.
But, in September 2021, the MPSSAA voted to allow all 182 member schools to participate in the football playoffs in response to the pandemic, greatly devaluing regular-season records outside of seeding purposes.
So, teams like Linganore can stumble all they want during the regular season now and still have all of their goals within reach.
“As long as we get to play, I don’t care,” Lancers coach Rick Conner said.
Whether through injury, illness or poor play, the Lancers have not been their typically dominant selves along the line of scrimmage, particularly on offense. No one has more than 185 yards rushing for the season, aside from Arneson.
The passing game has sputtered throughout the season, too, barely accounting for more than 1,000 yards of Linganore’s total offense. The Lancers almost have as many turnovers through the air (six) as touchdowns (10).
“Last year, we were a third-and-1 and third-and-2 team,” Conner said. “We knew what we were going to do.”
This season, Linganore has been behind the chains far more often and struggled to make the plays, via run or pass, to keep drives alive.
In back-to-back weeks, the Lancers blew a 14-0 halftime lead at Oakdale and then did virtually nothing offensively in a 7-0 road loss to Middletown.
They never really established a foothold in a 17-0 loss to unbeaten Fredrick High on Oct. 14 and then fell into a big hole in the regular-season finale against rival Urbana on Oct. 28 and couldn’t fully recover on the way to a 28-13 home loss that sent them into the playoffs below .500.
“We have missed three or four plays in games that were swingers,” Arneson said. “They decide who wins and loses.”
Obviously, given their utter dominance over the last 20 years, no one is going to feel much sympathy for the Lancers, given their plight.
“We were 4-4 going into that [Urbana] game, and they were still gunning for us,” Arneson said. “They didn’t care about our record. We’re still Linganore High School. Every team is still gunning for us.”
And so the Lancers will head to Damascus on Friday without the same type of expectations, at least externally, that they would normally carry into a game of this magnitude.
“The record is not what it’s been in some other years. But we are 1-0 in the playoffs,” Conner said. “Yeah, we’ve been disappointed a couple of times. But we talk about being disappointed all the time. The teams that handle being disappointed usually wind up pretty good. Hopefully, we’ve handled it well. We’ll find out Friday.”
