Zaina Hassen Friess figures she’ll have a tough decision to make heading into the high school sports season this fall.
Hassen Friess, who will be a junior at Frederick High School, plays soccer for the Cadets.
But, with girls flag football becoming an official varsity sport in Frederick County this fall, Hassen Friess is contemplating giving that a try, trading one form of football for another.
“It will definitely be a tough decision,” she said. “I am looking forward to the choice, though.”
Hassen Friess is hardly alone.
She was one of 189 high school girls at Frederick High participating in a two-and-a-half-hour flag football clinic Wednesday evening. The event, put on by Frederick County Public Schools, the Baltimore Ravens and USA Football, was meant to accelerate the acclimation process for girls with varying knowledge, skills and experience.
Many of them also participated in a similar skills clinic the Ravens put on at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on May 21.
“I have never played flag football,” said Maddy Wright, a current junior at Oakdale High School who attended Wednesday’s clinic at Frederick High. “I wanted to learn. I don’t even know what the rules are.”
Maya Robinson grew up playing flag football with her older brother and his friends. She currently attends West Frederick Middle School and is looking forward to playing this fall as a freshman at Frederick High School.
All 10 public high schools in Frederick County expect to have a varsity team and a B team, which is the equivalent of a junior varsity squad. All of that is contingent on the size of the school and how much interest there is in the sport at each one.
At one point during Wednesday’s clinic, Robinson had to briefly leave her drill to get a new flag. Someone had broken it while attempting to rip it off.
“I think it’s great that all of these girls are getting this opportunity,” Robinson said. “They are a little underestimated.”
Nearly 400 girls signed up for the Frederick High clinic, according to FCPS. Even though the actual count ended up being half that number, the clinic filled up most of the stadium field at the school.
“Been waiting for a moment like this for three years,” said Nick Damoulakis, who put together the first all-girls flag football team in the Frederick County Parks and Recreation league in 2020 and will coach the Urbana High team this fall. “It’s surreal. It’s so awesome.”
FCPS and the Ravens hope this new venture will spark interest in girls flag football across the state and prompt other counties to follow suit.
That could lead to it becoming a sport sanctioned by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, which could award a state championship.
Kevin Kendro, the supervisor of athletics and extracurricular athletics for FCPS, offered some more details about the coming inaugural season at Wednesday’s clinic.
They are details he didn’t have when FCPS and the Ravens announced on Feb. 1 that girls flag football was officially becoming a varsity sport, the first one the county has added since boys and girls lacrosse in 2000.
Kendro said the head coaches for all 10 schools are in place, and the rules and schedule for the season are set.
Practice will be begin on Aug. 9, just like all of the other fall sports that FCPS offers. And the season will kick off Aug. 30 at Frederick High School with five matchups between county teams.
The games are 7-on-7, played on a field that is 80 yards long and 40 yards wide with 10-yard end zones.
Each game is comprised of two 20-minute halves, with a three-minute intermission, and will last no longer than an hour.
The games will be played with a running clock except for the final minute of each half.
Most possessions will begin on the 14-yard line. A team has four downs to advance the ball 20 yards. It can opt to punt, which would simply hand the ball to the opposing team at its own 14, or it can go for it on fourth down.
If the team fails to get the first down, the ball goes over to the opposing team at the site of the failed attempt.
Touchdowns are worth six points. A team can then go for two points from the 10-yard line and three points from the 20.
“It’s a corny cliché, but we hope to pave the way [for the game to grow],” Kendro said. “That’s why we want to make sure it’s all being done the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.