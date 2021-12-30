For the breadth of her young life, Samantha Heyison has been able to do most things without hesitation or limitation.
She’s played soccer, softball and basketball growing up. Right now, the 16-year-old from Adamstown devotes most of her attention to track and field and her blossoming career as a thrower.
In June at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, she placed second in the Class 4A girls discus as a sophomore for Urbana High School with a personal-best mark of 111 feet, 3 inches, missing out on a state title only when South River’s Lacey Fowler passed her on her final attempt (115-4).
“It was a little upsetting [not to win],” said Heyison, who promptly walked over to shake Fowler’s hand and congratulate her. “But I was happy for her. She was a senior and deserved to win.”
Heyison is the epitome of normal. Most people can know her for weeks, even months, without realizing that she is missing the index and middle finger on her right hand. Or that she has a severely clubbed foot with all of her toes partially amputated, while the other foot has three toes that formed together into one unusual looking digit.
When Urbana throwing coach Deb Waxman raised the possibility of Heyison one day competing in the Paralympics, the collective reaction of her parents, Marc and Tanya, was, “For what?”
“We never even thought about the Paralympics,” said Marc Heyison, a former standout third baseman for George Washington University who played in the Baltimore Orioles’ minor-league system. “[Samantha] was an athlete. There were no issues.”
Not with living a normal, active life, anyway.
Samantha Heyison deals with congenital constriction band syndrome. In her case, amniotic bands wrapped around her extremities, leading to the loss of her fingers and the malformation of her feet. It’s a serious disorder with an unknown cause that can lead to amputation and result in a miscarriage for the mother in some cases.
“She has been through a lot,” Marc Heyison said. “Not as much as others. But a lot.”
Heyison walks with a normal gait. But running can be very difficult for her, and she can’t wear flip flops or sandals.
She happens to be left-handed. So, the impact of having two missing fingers on her right hand is somewhat mitigated, and she is still able provide a pretty good aerial ride for a shot put or discus.
“We’re very blessed. We got the best of the worst-case scenario,” Marc Heyison said of his daughter’s condition.
Sure enough, after digging into some research, Marc Heyison learned that Samantha had a chance to compete in Para-athletic meets.
After a thorough physical exam and review of her medical history that raised questions in her mind about whether she was going to meet the standard, Heyison received her national Para certification in April and her international certification in May.
Her marks in the shot put and discus are among the best in the world for Para athletes. Given her youth and the fact that nearly all of the throwers ahead of her are in their 20s and 30s, it’s not far-fetched that Heyison could earn a spot on the U.S. team for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
She’s already won the discus in the two Para meets she has competed in this year in Texas and Arizona in the category in which she competes, F44, which includes athletes who don’t need a prosthetic to compete but do have an impairment.
Last week, U.S. Paralympics Track & Field named her a 2021 High School All-American and one of its four Athletes of the Year, which she said caught her by surprise. She learned of the honor while at the theatre to see the new Spiderman movie.
“She has a good self-awareness about her,” Marc Heyison said. “She also has a good understanding that hard work leads to results. It really has been stunning and remarkable to watch.”
