URBANA — As a freshman, Audrey Addis wasn’t able to make Urbana’s junior varsity volleyball team.
Not as a player, that is.
“Coach [Claudia] Lapcevich, the original JV coach, she brought me on as a manager because she said, ‘Hey, I still want you around,’” said Addis, who initially was “bummed” about not getting a roster spot. “I was like, ‘Shoot, I was that close, and I didn’t get in.’ But little did I know that was actually going to be awesome.”
Being a manager allowed Addis to bond with the team and get one step closer to earning a roster spot, something she would do the following three years, embarking on a journey that ultimately allowed her to enjoy a shining moment during Urbana’s Senior Night on Thursday.
With the Hawks needing just one more point to close out a win over Thomas Johnson, they summoned Addis from the bench to serve. She promptly delivered an ace to close out Urbana’s 21-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 win over visiting Thomas Johnson.
“It’s been a bad habit of mine to shank or completely ace that final serve,” she said. “And the moment I walked up on that court, I looked up at the score, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s 24. Not 23, not 22, but right at the game point.
“It’s very fun, though, when that last contact hits and it swerves down to the floor,” she said. “It was like the most satisfying feeling any volleyball player could have.”
It was a fitting way to end a Senior Night that saw Urbana trot out a makeshift lineup with nothing but seniors. Some of them were playing out of position. Addis, normally a back row player, started at the net and got a couple early kills.
“I usually don’t end up going to the front row,” said Addis, whose twin sister Joanna also started. “But because [it was Senior Night], I got to go the front row and jump up, go ham. It was very exciting for me.”
Then there was setter Mairin Colo, who normally doesn’t start and nearly saw her chance to do so on Thursday vanish when she sprained her ankle at practice on Friday.
“I feel like in any other week, I would’ve been OK with it,” said Colo, who nonetheless was determined to take the court for Senior Night. “I was stretching, icing, anything I could. My ankle felt somewhat OK so I could play. I was able to push through and play today, which was exciting.”
Starting an unfamiliar lineup on Thursday was somewhat of a gamble for the Hawks. Thomas Johnson is no pushover, not with dangerous players like Anna Feuer and Reagan Warsing, and the Patriots ended up taking the first set, just one of five sets Urbana has lost during the regular season.
Hawks coach Jerry Burge warned his players that TJ was good enough to beat them. His daughter, senior Logan Burge, didn’t need such a warning. She called Feuer, her former club teammate, her “best friend” and was aware of other Patriots.
“Especially their outsides and the libero, incredible players,” she said.
But Burge, pounding kills at the net to fire up her teammates and using a topspin serve to get aces, helped Urbana prevail.
“She really loves to spin and hit,” Jerry Burge said. “The standing spin serve is a lost art, and she’s one of those that does it effectively.”
Logan Burge finished with 10 kills, four aces and five blocks for Urbana (10-1). Claire Thompson had eight kills, two aces and 10 digs. Sofia Rodriguez had 26 assists and four kills. Julia Gustafson had 15 digs and two aces.
“We have a really strong team and we have a really deep bench,” Jerry Burge said. “We have a lot of kids, I feel if they were on any other team in the county, they would be fighting for starting spots, and that makes our practices really competitive.”
Anna Feuer had four kills, two aces and two blocks for TJ. Ellen Vu had 16 assists, 11 digs and two aces. Reagan Warsing had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces. Jordan Gugliuzza had 23 digs. Elena Feuer had three blocks.
