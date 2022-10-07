With Linganore's football team coming off a two-game losing streak to Oakdale and Middletown, the intensity of practice was cranked up this week for the Lancers.
Sitting with a sub-.500 record heading into Friday's homecoming game against Tuscarora, Linganore needed to find its identity once again.
With defensive linemen like Joel Hopkins and Trevor Jenkins suffocating the Titans offensive attack up front, Lancers quarterback Christian Petruzello directed the offense to seven first-half touchdowns as Linganore shut out Tuscarora 63-0.
"We practiced angry this week. Zero points in six quarters is unacceptable," Petruzzello said. "We had open competition everywhere, which made us better, and it showed tonight."
The Lancers hope the spark of Friday's win spans into next week, when they travel across town to face Frederick in an intriguing matchup of 3A West region foes.
"We just needed a reality check," Petruzzello said. "Now we're the underdog. Everyone's saying, 'We're not good enough. Linganore's fallen off.' No. We've got the same coaches, same players. I don't want to say we're back, but we're on the way."
The Lancers offense quickly erased a scoring drought spanning six-plus quarters on the opening drive with Ethan Arneson finding the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown just over two minutes into the first quarter, but the extra point attempt was foiled in the backfield by the Titans.
Arneson — who finished with 14 carries for 130 yards — added a 30-yard touchdown run while Petruzzello's 2-point conversion put Linganore ahead 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter.
In the midst of a difficult season, Tuscarora (0-6) was down to its fourth quarterback, Chris Carlini, to take the snaps against a Linganore defense that held the Titans to no first downs and minus-27 total yards in the first half.
"We had our No. 1 and 2 quarterbacks up until Wednesday, and found out they both had the flu. Number three is out with a concussion," Titans coach Curtiss Belcher said. "You can't make this up, but with 22 starting positions, we were down 10 of 22 tonight."
Carlini completed one pass in seven attempts, which went for a loss of a yard, and threw an interception to Kyle Gardner.
Charles Bratburd's fourth-down sack of Carlini led to Petruzzello's touchdown run from 12 yards out to take a 21-0 lead with 56 seconds in the first quarter.
"We were out here playing Linganore defense and hit them in the mouth the beginning of the game. We didn't let up anything," Hopkins said.
From the Titans' 30, Linganore found the end zone again in four plays with Jenkins plowing his way up the middle for a 4-yard rushing touchdown that put the Lancers up 28-0 with 9:31 before halftime.
"I didn't think it would happen, but I got called on the field," Jenkins said. "The line blocked great. Everything was open and I could've just walked it through."
Petruzzello faced little pressure from the Titans and rushed for a pair of touchdowns while completing five of seven passes for 94 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to a wide-open Dylan Reyes that increased their lead to 42-0.
Petruzzello's passing numbers would've been even more impressive but a penalty for an illegal man downfield negated a 63-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Arneson on a third-and-15, forcing the Lancers to punt for the only time in the game.
Following the touchdown to Reyes, Tuscarora failed to field the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by Lancers tight end Maxwell Lopancienski at the Titans' 15.
Linganore took a 49-0 lead with 2:05 before halftime on an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Mason Farster.
Shawn Pelovitz took over at quarterback for the Lancers in the second half, directing the offense to a pair of Matt Nayandjo touchdown runs.
Tuscarora's lone drive of the second half was its most productive, a 14-play, 54-yard drive against the Lancers reserves that consumed the majority of the third and start of the fourth quarter.
"I'm proud of our guys," Belcher said. "Our guys didn't quit. They didn't get it done, but they didn't quit."
