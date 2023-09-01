Ryan Hines could not have scripted a better start to his tenure at the helm of the Tuscarora Titans.
Fielding the opening kickoff, the Titans' DeMonte McKinney turned up the Hubs sideline and raced into the end zone for an 82-yard touchdown return that set off a celebration up and down the Tuscarora bench.
"What a way to start, right?" Hines quipped.
Once the excitement from the game's first 30 seconds wore off, the Titans were left to watch North Hagerstown commence an aerial assault before leaning on a productive ground game to grind out a 37-28 win to spoil Hines' debut.
"We learned what we need to work on. We learned what we need to fix," Hines said in his postgame huddle.
Hines spent much of his postgame message stressing to his players the importance of hydration in preparation for next Friday's game at Brunswick, mentioning that temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees warmer than the low 70s the Titans (0-1) faced in its opener.
Cramping was a cause for concern on both sides of the field from the opening quarter for the Titans, who saw several players, including McKinney, leave the newly installed turf field multiple times.
"Five minutes into a beautiful fall night," Hines said. "It's not like it was 110 degrees out, and not like it was hot all week. I need to do a better job explaining how to hydrate and what to avoid, so that's on me for not educating them enough."
The Hubs (1-0) spent the second half largely utilizing running back Luke Bragunier, who powered through a tired Titans defense, twice setting up Luke Frazee (20 carries, 110 yards) for touchdown runs that built a 38-20 lead with 10:23 to play.
Tuscarora stayed resilient, embarking on one final drive led by quarterback John Urschel (12-of-24, 168 yards), who scrambled 24 yards on a fourth-and-22 that set up a 10-yard pass in the back of the end zone to an open Elijah Palmer with 27 seconds left.
"I'm extremely proud of our quarterback," Hines said. "He was putting balls in the right places and making the right reads, so I'm happy with that."
Following the explosive kickoff return, the Hubs took a 19-7 lead on the arm of Luke Kercheval, who threw for 166 of his 210 yards in the opening quarter — connecting on touchdown passes of 22 and 18 yards with Ryder Johnston, and a 50-yard strike to Khalil Peggues.
"Those early touchdowns, we've got to get over top of the ball, but kudos to them. Their quarterback and receivers were really on," Hines said.
Despite the early deficit, Tuscarora maintained its composure as players were telling one another "We're good," which they were before regaining a 20-19 lead with 5:18 before halftime.
Urschel found an open Davin Cruz in the flat. He shook off an ankle tackle attempt on his way to a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game, with a converted extra point that followed.
The lead was short lived, however, with Kercheval plunging his way into the end zone from a yard out to cap an 11-play drive and put the Hubs ahead 25-20 after a receiver dropped the 2-point conversion pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.