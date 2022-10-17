BUCKEYSTOWN — It hasn’t been the easiest season for St. John’s Catholic Prep’s volleyball team.
The Vikings lost several senior starters from last year and moved up to the IAAM A Conference for the first time, meaning they would be facing top teams with a relatively inexperienced core.
“Only three people on our team play club right now, and the rest of them have never touched a volleyball before high school,” senior outside hitter Kalia Espenlaub said.
It showed in the season’s opening weeks, when the team dropped four of its first five matches and got swept out of a tournament in Virginia Beach.
But that high level of competition showed SJCP what it needed to fix and gave it a model of the team it could become.
“It was so intimidating at first because we thought these teams are so much better than us, coming off losing some of our best players,” senior libero Jill Fedor said. “But as we started practicing, we realized we still have a lot of connection together and a lot of potential.”
That was realized over the next few weeks, as the Vikings rattled off a five-game winning streak that lifted them from the conference’s basement. Though that run was broken up last Thursday, SJCP returned to the win column at home in Monday’s Dig Pink contest with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of the FCA Bravehearts.
It’s a result that SJCP (7-5) has become accustomed to, playing its best volleyball as it prepares for conference tournament play later this week.
But the Vikings credit their turnaround to that Virginia Beach tournament. Though they came in last place and did not win a set there, they saw examples of how the types of teams they would face in the IAAM A Conference would operate, and they adjusted their preparation based on that.
“We decided to use it as a learning experience instead of a winning experience,” Fedor said.
Now, SJCP is playing at a faster pace, more closely matching that of top conference foes like Archbishop Spalding and Maryvale Prep. The Vikings are blocking better, too.
But perhaps the biggest improvement has come in communication and making adjustments during the match to whatever sets their opponents throw at them.
Last year, much of that fell on captain and setter Audrey Spindle. But she graduated and is now playing at Catawba College, leaving a leadership void that was apparent in the season’s early weeks.
But Fedor and Espenlaub, who has committed to play in college at Millersville, have stepped up, and the two help their teammates and SJCP coach Meagan Bohn make changes as needed.
“Jill is phenomenal, and she’s someone, before the game, we always take a second and say, ‘OK, are we going five or six this game? What hitting tendencies are you seeing? Who do you think is going to be our best defender in which position?’” Bohn said. “And Kalia’s really great with setter feedback. She’s really great at telling me who she feels like she’s connecting with the most.”
That’s helped fuel the Vikings’ recent rise, one that seemed less likely at the beginning of the season as the team adjusted to their new level of competition and mostly new starters.
Now, they’re primed to finish in the middle of their league after climbing from its cellar. And when SJCP inevitably faces some of the conference’s top teams again in the tournament, it’ll be more than ready.
“We knew coming to the A Conference would be a mental challenge as well as a physical one, and they’re rising to that occasion,” Bohn said.
NOTES: Fedor served up three aces and had 19 digs. Espenlaub had nine kills and four aces. Sydney Terrell recorded 17 assists and three aces. Sydney Naill registered 11 digs and seven kills. Kate DelGrippo had two blocks and four aces. Kylie Kirk totaled four digs.
