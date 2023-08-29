Flag Football Clinic Gallery
A girls flag football clinic was held on May 31 to help introduce prospective players to the sport ahead of the first high school season, which begins Wednesday.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

After a nearly seven-month wait, Frederick County is set to debut its newest high school sport.

On Wednesday evening, all 10 girls flag football teams will converge at Frederick High for a kickoff event featuring five games and extensive fanfare. Each team will be in action at either the school’s main stadium or the auxiliary turf.

