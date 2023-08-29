After a nearly seven-month wait, Frederick County is set to debut its newest high school sport.
On Wednesday evening, all 10 girls flag football teams will converge at Frederick High for a kickoff event featuring five games and extensive fanfare. Each team will be in action at either the school’s main stadium or the auxiliary turf.
Brunswick plays Tuscarora, while Thomas Johnson faces Catoctin to begin play at 5 p.m. Following that at 6:15 p.m., Middletown squares off with Urbana, and Linganore matches up with Walkersville. Finally, host Frederick meets Oakdale under the lights at 7:30 p.m.
The 7-on-7 games will be played on a field that’s 80 yards by 40 yards. Matches will be composed of two 20-minute halves and should take no more than an hour.
Wednesday’s events kick off an eight-game varsity season, the first of its kind in Maryland. Games will be played every Wednesday, with the exception of Sept. 13, with the county semifinals and championship scheduled for Nov. 1 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
In addition to providing a site for the final, the Baltimore Ravens are fully funding the first three years of the league. Under Armour supplied uniforms, which were unveiled at an event at the Ravens’ practice facility on Aug. 14.
Members of the organization will be at Wednesday’s kickoff, including the team’s cheerleaders and mascot, Poe. The event will also “incorporate professionally engineered player introductions, branded signage and special remarks by league participants and officials,” according to a Tuesday press release from the Ravens.
Since the county’s first rec girls flag team started in 2020, participation in the sport has exploded. More than 370 students countywide have signed up for the inaugural high school season.
The league’s goal is to eventually get the sport sanctioned by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and offer state championships in the coming years.
Wednesday’s games are another milestone in that journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.