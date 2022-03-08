ROCKVILLE — Several times during Tuesday’s girls basketball state semifinals, Catoctin was forced to fend off a Fort Hill comeback attempt.
“There were some times where it was tough,” said Cougars senior Paige Smith, who then alluded to a team mantra, one symbolized by an oar Catoctin had brought to games all season. “But we battled through it and rowed the boat.”
They’d get a key stop from their reliable defense. They’d get a timely basket, be it from a veteran like point guard Emily Williams or a newcomer like Kayden Glotfelty, a freshman who had recently been promoted from the junior varsity team. Or they’d gain or retain a valuable possession because of battling from small-yet-scrappy players like Paige Smith.
Holding the lead the entire night, Catoctin earned its first trip to the state championship game in 16 years by beating the Sentinels 60-50 in the Class 1A state semifinals at Richard Montgomery High School.
The Cougars (23-2) will face Pikesville — a 58-33 winner over Forest Park in the other semifinal — at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Catoctin last made the state final in 2006, when it won the program’s only state crown. Back then, longtime Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle was in her second year at the helm, and even the oldest players on Catoctin’s current roster were toddlers.
Catoctin High School's Grace Williams (15) gets mauled by Fort Hill High School players under the basket in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin High School's Emma Wivell (22) splits the defense to put up a shot against Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.
Catoctin High School's Emily Williams jacks a 3 pointer from the topof the key against Fort Hill in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin's Emma Wivell (22) looks for the rim after penetrating the defense on the way to defeating Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls by a score of 50 to 40 in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin High School's Taylor Smith (23) makes the underhanded layup against Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Even though her team was up throught the game, Catoctin head coach Amy Entwistle kept encouraging her team on the way to defeating Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls by a score of 50 to 40 in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin's Taylor Smith (23) gets a hard check as she brings the ball upcourt in the State Class 1A Semifinal against Fort Hill played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin head coach Amy Entwistle shouts instructions to her team on the way to defeating Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls by a score of 50 to 40 in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin High School varsity girls celebrate after defeating Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls by a score of 50 to 40 in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin High School varsity girls celebrate after defeating Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls by a score of 50 to 40 in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
Catoctin High School varsity girls celebrate after defeating Allegheny County's Fort Hill High School girls by a score of 50 to 40 in the State Class 1A Semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville to advance in the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Tournament.
George P. Smith
“I know that not only myself, but our whole team has wanted this since the first practice,” said Williams, who had a team-high 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists despite thinking she could’ve played better. “So it is just huge, and I feel over the moon right now.”
After the final buzzer, Catoctin players on the court charged toward their bench. Senior Emma Wivell was the first to get there, and she gave a bear hug to Entwistle, who nearly got knocked over by the momentum as the rest of her players mobbed her.
“I love those girls,” said Entwistle, who recalled how her seniors suffered a heartbreaking loss in the state quarterfinals during their last postseason two years ago and saw their junior seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. “And we got six games last year, and all of those six games, you would’ve thought our girls were playing for a state title.”
The hunger caused by that tough playoff loss carried into this season.
“We experienced that and said we don’t ever want to have to feel that way after a game again,” Wivell said. “We want to be crying after a state championship because it’s tears of joy.”
Wivell, along with Williams and Taylor Smith, has been one of Catoctin’s top weapons this season. But she saw limited action on Tuesday. Not only did she spend some time on the sideline dealing with a knot in her calf, but she returned to the sideline after picking up her fourth foul with 5:35 left in the third quarter and the Cougars leading 31-21.
While Wivell was held to three points, she did have a team-high 10 rebounds for a Cougars team that prides itself on crashing the boards, no matter how small its lineup is. While Catoctin gave up several offensive rebounds early, it cut down on them in the second half.
“We’re a short team, we’ve been the shortest all year, but we beat everyone on the boards,” Paige Smith said.
The 5-foot-5 Smith exemplifies that mindset. More than once on Tuesday, she wrestled to force jump balls.
“One of the smallest people on the court but you know what, one of the biggest hearts out there,” Entwistle said. “That’s what she’s been, she’s typically one of our leading rebounders because she’s in there battling.”
As usual, Catoctin’s game plan revolved around its tight defense, designed to disrupt opponents and jump start its own offense with transition opportunities. The Cougars had to prevent Fort Hill players, especially Brooklyne Noel, from penetrating the paint while also getting hands in the faces of several dangerous shooters.
Early on, when getting transition opportunities, Catoctin was often dribbling up the court rather than looking for an early pass, but the Cougars corrected that issue in the second half, helping it build a lead that swelled to 13.
The Cougars also got a lift from Glotfelty shortly after she entered the game with 1:30 left in the third quarter to replace Williams, who had just picked up her third foul.
With 56 seconds left in the period, Glotfelty hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Cougars a 41-29 lead. Catoctin’s bench erupted, nearly knocking down Entwistle for the first time that night.
“Man, what a big moment for her,” Entwistle said. “Kayden is cool, calm and collective as a freshman. She’s got some amazing handles with her dribbling skills, takes care of the basketball, makes smart decisions with her passes and then the kid can also really, really shoot.”
Taylor Smith is another Catoctin freshman, although she’s seasoned now after spending all season as one of Catoctin’s most productive players. She finished with 14 points, including several that came on fast break layups, and five steals.
Smith also plays softball, but that sport will have to wait.
Welcome to the discussion.
