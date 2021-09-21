After her Tuscarora volleyball team lost its setter to graduation, senior Justine Winkler was asked to fill the void at that crucial position.
She agreed to do so.
While Winkler was Tuscarora’s libero last season, she had some history as a setter, playing the position as a freshman on the JV team and with her club team last season.
Still, Winkler didn’t immediately set the table for her hitters during Tuesday’s match against Frederick.
It’s not that she struggled. Her serving was just helping to make rallies nearly non-existent at the beginning of the match.
“She killed it on the serve,” Titans coach Ricardo Vera said.
Immediately piling up aces on a night when she finished with 10 of them, Winkler rattled off nine straight service points to stake the Titans to a 10-0 lead in the first set en rout to their 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 win over the visiting Cadets.
As the match progressed, Winkler showed she could feed hitters like sophomore Christina Lockett, who had just been moved from middle to outside hitter and finished with a team-high seven kills.
Winkler finished with 23 assists, giving her a somewhat unusual double-double when combined with all the aces generated by a serve she’s been honing.
“I’m trying to definitely get my arm swing faster,” said Winkler, who also surveys the court in search of an optimal destination for her serves. “And spot serving is where I’m trying to get this year.”
Despite such work, she also has found time to adjust to her new setting duties. A key component is being able to put herself in the optimal position as often as possible, even if passes are a little off target.
“It’s a lot of running, especially when the pass is not exactly there,” she said. “I really have to turn my hips and make sure I square up. It’s just a lot of thinking when I’m running.”
She had a fine role model. Her older sister, Heather Winkler, served as Tuscarora’s setter before graduating in 2017.
Did she get any advice from her sister?
“She just said to be ready for everything, expect the unexpected,” Justine Winkler said.
Tuscarora sophomore Christina Lockett called Winkler an “amazing” setter.
Lockett’s ability to adjust to a new position on Tuesday was also a plus for the Titans. Fittingly, she delivered the match’s final point by pounding a spike kill.
“She is going to be incredible,” Vera said.
When asked about the position switch, Lockett said, “It was kind of fun. A lot of work, for switching positions in one day, just a lot of adjusting I’ve got to do.”
Switches made by Winkler and Lockett come after the Titans lost a slew of seniors from a team that ranked as one of Frederick County’s strongest last season.
But the Titans have been coping, with their lone loss this season coming to Middletown.
“We’re switching things around, they’re young,” Vera said. “I only have three seniors this time.”
But he said he felt good about this team, noting how players on both the JV and varsity teams support each other.
Christiana Hinds and Arianna Davey each had four kills for the Titans. Mia Bernota had four digs and three aces. Lockett had four digs, while Regan Byrd and Winkler each had three.
The Cadets showed spunk, especially after bouncing back from that early 10-0 deficit in the first set, getting kills from players like Isabel Koselak and Ever McLaughlin.
“We play aggressively, and they’re really starting to bond as a team,” Frederick coach Cheri Herschman said.
