Ava Allen was momentarily stunned.
She had soared higher before in the pole vault, but never with something as significant as a national championship on the line.
“I couldn’t believe it. It was insane,” the rising senior at Middletown High School said in the moments after she won the girls pole vault at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet last Friday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. “I didn’t think it was going to happen.”
The championship was not secure until Allen cleared 12 feet, 9 1/2 inches on her third and final try at the height. If she made it, she was the national champion. If she missed, she would have lost a tiebreaker on misses.
“I know kids aren’t going to grow up dreaming of winning the pole vault,” Allen’s coach, Will Bell, said. “But to win a national title like that, that is bottom of the ninth, two outs, Game 7 of the World Series type stuff.”
Allen’s winning height was a few inches short of her personal best (13 feet), but a few inches higher than the state-meet record she set for all classifications (12-7) on May 27 to win her fourth state championship in the pole vault (two indoor titles, two outdoor).
“It’s my favorite event,” said Allen, who also has two state triple jump titles to her name and has placed before in the long jump and 100-meter hurdles. “It’s a really technical event, and I really enjoy learning all of the different parts of it.”
Allen’s victory at New Balance was further evidence that the severe left ankle sprain that actually limited her considerably during the county, regional and state meets — despite victories at all of those meets — was close to being back at full strength.
“It makes such a huge different,” Bell said. “In an event where you have to push off and every inch counts, every little bit of force you can generate helps.”
The victory also showed how well Allen handles just about anything thrown her way.
A storm at the start of the New Balance meet delayed the girls pole vault by roughly four hours.
Allen spent the time in a gymnasium at the University of Pennsylvania, chatting with her coach, family and friends and playing solitaire.
These kinds of delays are not uncommon in track and field, and Allen has recently picked up crocheting to help her kill the time. She learned the hobby from a friend.
Only this time, she left her crocheting materials at home.
“I was annoyed,” she said.
Now the question is how high can she actually go?
Franklin High School graduate Olivia Gruver, who went on to win two NCAA titles in the pole vault, has the unofficial state record for the girls pole vault in Maryland at 13 feet, 6 inches.
On the local scene, Oakdale graduate Jackie McNulty cleared 13-3 1/4 in 2015 to defend her Class 2A indoor state title in the event.
Allen has set her sights on breaking Gruver’s record during the next high school indoor or outdoor seasons. If she does, she would also surpass the best height her coach posted when he vaulted for Middletown.
“We have a bet that if I clear 13-6, he has to either shave his head or dye his hair pink,” Allen said of Bell. “That is going to happen.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
