Ready to be a head coach again, Tim Abercrombie Jr. planned to apply for the next boys basketball job that came open in Frederick County.
As luck would have it, the opening occurred at the school where he was already working, providing a luxury he did not have in his first head-coaching job at St. John’s Catholic Prep.
“I got a good deal, kind of the right place at the right time,” said Abercrombie, who was recently named the varsity boys basketball coach at Linganore High School. “Like I said, it’s one of the first places I’d choose to interview for if they gave me my pick anyway.”
Abercrombie, who is a special education teacher at Linganore, takes over the job from Chris O’Connor, for whom he served as an assistant coach for the last three seasons. During the 2019-20 season, they led the Lancers to the Central Maryland Conference championship.
“It was kind of an unexpected change,” Abercrombie said of O’Conner stepping down.
The two used to play pick-up basketball together growing up and developed a friendship. O’Conner was instrumental in helping Abercrombie get his teaching job at Linganore.
“In no way, did anybody want Chris to leave,” Abercrombie said.
The rest of the coaching staff will remain intact. That should help smooth the transition for Abercrombie, along with the six or seven seniors that will be on the team next season.
Abercrombie previously served as a graduate assistant at Hood College before becoming the head coach in March 2015 at St. John’s Catholic Prep, a job beset by challenges.
For starters, he did not work at the school, which made it tougher to get to know his players. He also had to recruit players and make the team’s schedule, tasks he won’t have to worry about at Linganore.
The Vikings had three distinctly different seasons during Abercrombie’s tenure. They won 20 games and a MIAA conference championship in his first season in 2015-16. They followed that up by winning just one game the following season in 2016-17 before playing close to .500 ball in his final season in 2017-18.
After that, Abercrombie and St. John’s mutually agreed to part ways. He said it was a good learning experience.
“I think the Linganore job is one of the top high school coaching jobs around,” he said. “We have so many kids that are high I.Q. kids. There are a couple of middle schools that feed into the school. The community is invested ... I don’t plan on going into administration. So, I can see my self coaching there a long time and retiring from there.”
