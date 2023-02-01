LHS CHS Wrestling
Buy Now

Linganore’s Peyton Pickett, top, and Catoctin’s Braden Bell grapple for control Wednesday night in the 152-pound weight class at Catoctin High School. Bell registered a 10-8 decision.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

THURMONT — On a night of fluctuating lineups, Linganore wrestling’s Joel Hopkins was one of the few Lancers who stayed in his regular weight class.

And the heavyweight proved his mettle in the 285-pound bout, getting an early takedown and pinning Catoctin’s Brayden Bagent in 46 seconds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription