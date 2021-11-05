URBANA — Through tough times this season, Urbana senior Matthew Appiah has helped keep his teammates in the right frame of mind in the game with his positive energy.
“I am always trying to get people hyped. I am always trying to keep people up when we make big plays,” the 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver and defensive back said. “Once the whole team riles up, everyone starts to play better when they feel like they are doing a good job.”
On Friday night, Appiah’s positivity, leadership and big plays on the field helped spark Urbana to its first playoff victory since 2013 with a 49-14 home win over Tuscarora.
Appiah’s 47-yard punt return near the midpoint of the first quarter set up the Hawks’ first touchdown. His interception roughly five minutes later led the way to their second on the very next play. And then he returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown with just over a minute to play in the quarter to put his team up 21-0.
“He’s the one who started the charge tonight,” Urbana coach Brad Wilson said.
In between plays, Appiah would wave his arms to try and keep his teammates and the crowd engaged. And he was often the first to come over and pat a teammate on the helmet after they had made a good play.
“When they start getting hyped, I start getting hyped. Someone else sees it. So, they start getting hyped,” he said. “It’s just a contagious thing.”
The third-seeded Hawks (4-6) hope to carry that energy and momentum into next Friday’s game in Ellicott City against second-seeded Mount Hebron (5-5) in a Class 4A-3A regional semifinal.
The Vikings earned their way into that game with a 50-24 win over seventh-seeded Thomas Johnson.
“It’s a team we haven’t seen before all the way out in Ellicott City,” Appiah said. “We are excited for the challenge. It might be a long drive. But if we beat them, it only goes up from there. It only goes up from there.”
As Wilson pointed out, Urbana will have some things to clean up, as it turned the ball over three times against Tuscarora (1-9), and a fourth lost fumble was negated by a penalty on the Titans and an inadvertent whistle.
The Hawks were able to make enough big plays to overcome the mistakes, though, as sophomore 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back David Avit scored on runs of 7, 22 and 17 yards in the first half.
Junior quarterback Keegan Johnson also connected with Ezekiel Avit on a 25-yard touchdown pass and scored on an 8-yard QB keeper.
“We’ve lost some tough ballgames this year,” Wilson said. “The schedule was put together for that. So, when we get to this time of year, hopefully we’ve been battle tested and can get through it.”
Despite the score, Tuscarora feels it closed the gap on the Hawks from its previous meeting on Oct. 22 that saw the Titans fall 38-7 to the Hawks.
“That wasn’t the same football team that played Urbana two weeks ago,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. said. “They played a tough ballgame and got better. I am very proud of them.”
Senior quarterback Andrew Cramer tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter. One was to junior receiver Kish Graeden that covered 14 yards, and the other was a 15-yard scoring pass to Trent Johnson on fourth-and-15.
“They didn’t quit all four quarters, not even once,” Belcher said of his players. “They picked each other up. That’s the culture from tonight that we need to build on.”
