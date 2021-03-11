More than 450 days have passed since the last Frederick County football season ended.
Catoctin and Middletown were celebrating state championships on Dec. 7, 2019 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Linganore was still smarting from a state-championship game defeat two days earlier at the same venue.
For the other seven public-school teams in the county, most of the their seasons had ended almost a month earlier.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck in March of 2020, and if it wasn’t for mitigation measures and the amazing development and approval of three highly effective vaccines in less than a year, hundreds of additional days might have passed before it was possible to play high school football in the county.
That leads us to Week 1 Friday night, which, in a season where there are no playoff spots and state championships to play for and wins and losses don’t mean quite as much, represents an opportunity more than anything.
“Until it’s taken away, you don’t know how much you miss it,” said Linganore coach Rick Conner, whose Christmas-morning enthusiasm for the start of the season seemed a little more amped up than usual. “[The kids] have been great. It’s been so much fun [so far]. I don’t even know what to say.”
And so months worth of preparation that unfold during normal times — offseason weightlifting and summer 7-on-7 tournaments that precede the start of the traditional practice period in August — has been shoved inside of a three-week period.
Teams were able conduct roughly a month of 7-on-7 work during an acclimation period during the fall. And many of the players have found their own way to stay active, stay engaged with teammates and lift weights on their own time.
But not everyone had access to the same opportunities. And questions persist about how teenagers who are normally conditioned to a contact sport over a period of weeks and months will handle being exposed to it in a condensed window.
It’s also fair to wonder what the football might look like once the ball is kicked off. Will offenses sputter because they haven’t had enough time to get in sync? Will defenses remain basic because there hasn’t been enough time to install more?
“I think everyone is in the same boat,” first-year Catoctin coach Mike Rich said. “It’s not like one team has been able to train [like normal], while everyone else has been limited. We are living with the consequences of worldwide pandemic. Everyone is in the same boat.”
Rich, a former Linganore assistant, is one of two first-time head coaches in the county this season for football, along with Curtiss Belcher Jr. at Tuscarora. They are being asked to install their offensive and defensive systems in the span of a month.
“Our kids are basically learning a new language on both sides of the ball,” Belcher said.
The unfamiliarity could force them to think about what they are doing more than they normally would on the field, which could slow their speed and reaction time.
“[The season] is going to favor the established programs,” Urbana coach Brad Wilson said. “If teams have a pretty good nucleus of kids returning, they might be ahead of where they would be normally since they already have some things in place.”
Belcher believes that the reduced window for conditioning could lead to a prevalence of ailments, such as soft-tissue injuries, such as pulled muscles and strained ligaments. He said they have adjusted the way they normally practice to help everyone stay as healthy as possible.
“Look, this is no one’s fault,” he said. “Everyone is dealing with the same thing.”
Already this season, a Catoctin football player was flown by police helicopter off the field to shock trauma in Baltimore after sustaining a severe head injury during last Friday night’s scrimmage against fellow returning state champion Middletown that left him in a medically induced coma for a short period.
Rich said it was just a tragic football incident and had nothing to do with the shortened preparation window. The coach also reported that junior lineman Colan Droneburg was responsive and his condition was gradually improving, even though his road to recovery was still long.
Whatever obstacles may lie ahead of the course of the next six weeks, everyone is just grateful for the chance to be able to come together and play football again.
“It’s been almost 18 months since we last suited up,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said. “Some of these kids, this is all that they do. This is all they want to do. This is all they have ever wanted to do was play high-school ball. So, we look at it as a blessing, and let’s get to it.”
