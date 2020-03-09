Boys
Adrian Adlam, Frederick, basketball
Adlam, despite being in the game with four fouls, converted a crucial 3-point play with 1 minute, 53 seconds to go in the game, sparking the Cadets to their first regional championship in 13 years, defeating North Hagerstown, 55-51, for the Class 3A West, Region I crown on Thursday.
Girls
Kalin Bower, Middletown, wrestling
With time running desperately short and still fully under control of St. Charles' Taylor Stone, Bower scored a reversal with two seconds remaining to secure her second straight state championship on Saturday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. Bower was wrestling in the girls 138-pound weight class.
Shoutouts
Catoctin's boys basketball team ended a 39-year streak of no regional championships on Thursday, defeating Brunswick, 68-56, to win the Class 1A West, Region II title.
Oakdale's boys, and Frederick and Middletown's girls basketball teams earned return trips to the state semifinals this week. The Bears' boys punched their third straight ticket to the Class 2A state semis with a 71-60 win over Elkton on Saturday in the state quarterfinals. The three-time defending Class 3A state-champion Cadets head back to the state semis with a 58-31 win on over Bel Air on Friday. Middletown's girls advanced to the state semis with a 70-46 win over Liberty on Friday.
Catoctin's girls basketball team won its first regional title since 2006, when it won the Class 1A state championship. The Cougars defeated Smithsburg, 48-33, in the Class 1A West, Region II title on Wednesday.
Maryland School for the Deaf's boys basketball team was named national champions by DeafDigest Sports. It's the Orioles' 10th championship overall and seventh national title under coach James DeStefano.
