Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(April 12-18)
BOYS
Dylan Cruz, Tuscarora boys lacrosse
Over two games, the Titans freshman had 10 goals and two assists in wins over Walkersville and St. John’s Catholic Prep as the Lions won the Clustered Spires Classic over the weekend. He then added three goals and three assists Tuesday in a rout of North Hagerstown.
GIRLS
Delaney Reefe, Urbana softball
The Hawks senior blasted a three-run home run and earned the win with a four-hitter in the circle as the Hawks avenged an earlier loss by defeating South Hagerstown 8-1. She struck out eight batters and had two hits. Last Wednesday, she tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout to edge Walkersville 1-0. Then, she tossed a nine-strikeout one-hitter of Tuscarora on Monday.
SHOUT OUTS
— Linganore softball’s Gracie Wilson hurled a two-hit shutout and went 4-for-4 last Wednesday in an 8-0 win over Middletown. She doubled at the plate and fanned five in the pitcher’s circle.
— Frederick softball’s Allison Livelsberger struck out seven Brunswick batters and earned the win in the circle, while also getting two hits, including a home run, in a 17-2 win last Wednesday.
— Oakdale’s Grant Lohr won both throwing events last Wednesday in a meet against Urbana and Broadfording Christian. He won the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 2 inches, and the discus with a distance of 155-11.
— Urbana girls track and field athlete Felicia Siewe took three wins (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump) as the Hawks won a meet against Oakdale and Broadfording Christian.
— Middletown girls lacrosse’s Amy Grace Bizzell eclipsed the 100-point mark for her career last Thursday, netting two goals with five assists in a 17-6 win over Tuscarora.
— St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse player Christina Hindle piled up six goals last Wednesday as the Vikings remained undefeated in their IAAM conference with a 17-8 win over Indian Creek.
— Catoctin softball’s Taylor Smith no-hit Middletown with 15 strikeouts last Thursday in a 2-0 victory.
— Linganore softball’s Leo Cline piled up six RBIs last Thursday in a 12-3 win over North Hagerstown. She went 3-for-5 with two doubles. In last Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Middletown, she had two hits, including a homer, with two RBIs.
— Brunswick baseball’s Oliver Ellison blanked Smithsburg with a three-hitter last Thursday, striking out 12 and also contributing a home run at the plate in a 3-0 win.
— Urbana boys lacrosse’s Gavin McKay had a pair of key second-half goals Tuesday as the Hawks rallied past rival Linganore 8-7. He also had a goal and two assists in their 12-11 win Friday over The Heights School.
— Catoctin baseball’s Hunter Reed slashed a seventh-inning single to score what wound up being the winning run in a 3-2 victory last Thursday over Middletown. The Cougars remained undefeated.
— Tuscarora softball’s Avery Neuman baffled Frederick with a 19-strikeout no-hitter last Friday as the Titans won 9-1.
— Middletown’s Andrew Raymond blasted a walk-off two-run homer Monday as the Knights battled back for a 6-4 baseball victory over Boonsboro.
— Brunswick’s Koltin Boyer drove in three runs in the top of the eighth as the Railroaders knocked off Walkersville baseball 6-2 in extra innings on Monday.
— Keegan Johnson powered Urbana baseball’s 15-1 rout of Tuscarora on Monday. At the plate, he recorded three hits, including a double and a triple, and four RBIs. Johnson earned the win on the mound by pitching 2 2-3 no-hit innings with six strikeouts. In last Wednesday’s blowout of Walkersville, he had three hits with a triple and three RBIs.
— David Chandler had two doubles and a home run while driving in two in St. John’s baseball’s 18-4 drubbing of Friends on Monday.
— Britton Wildasin had a four-hit effort for Oakdale baseball as it pulled out an 8-7 win over Linganore on Monday.
— Linganore’s Stephen Curry smacked two solo home runs and scored four runs in an 8-7 loss to Oakdale baseball on Monday. He tripled last Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Middletown.
— Madi Ohler hit a grand slam and a double, driving in six runs to lead Catoctin softball to a 13-3 win over Smithsburg Monday.
— Ella Montgomery went 5-for-5 with five RBIs, a home run and a double as Walkersville softball rolled to a 24-1 win over Brunswick Monday.
— Frederick girls lacrosse’s Lizzie Goodwin provided the game-winning goal with 12.2 seconds left Tuesday to cap a 13-12 comeback victory over Walkersville. She tallied four goals with four assists.
— Thomas Johnson softball’s Grace Roark allowed just one earned run in a complete game Tuesday as the Patriots topped Oakdale 8-6. She added a pair of hits, including a double.
— Thomas Johnson baseball’s Danny Orr had a pair of three-hit games in victories against Tuscarora last Wednesday and Oakdale on Tuesday.
— Oakdale boys lacrosse’s Shaun Wright had a pair of four-goal nights in wins over Liberty on Monday and South Hagerstown on Tuesday.
