Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(April 13-19)
BOYS
Ben Moore, Linganore baseball
The Lancers senior hurled a six-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over North Hagerstown, adding two RBIs at the plate last Wednesday.
GIRLS
Taylor Broadbent, Middletown softball
The junior tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts last Wednesday, allowing only two balls to leave the infield, as she helped the Knights hand Catoctin its first loss of the season, 7-0.
SHOUT OUTS
— Tuscarora softball’s Avery Neuman threw her second no-hitter of the season, striking out 14 with one walk in a 2-0 win over Frederick last Wednesday. On Thursday, she had three hits and two RBIs in a one-run loss to Oakdale.
— Linganore’s Gracie Wilson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and earned the complete-game win with eight strikeouts last Wednesday in an 11-1 victory over North Hagerstown.
— Urbana’s Delainey Quartucci starred both ways as the Hawks beat South Hagerstown 5-3 last Wednesday. She gave up three runs and struck out four while recording two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
— St. John’s Cannon Coleman hurled a complete game, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts to improve to 3-0 as the Vikings defeated Friends’ School 9-4 last Wednesday.
— Oakdale’s Evan Shultz went 4-for-4 as the Bears beat Walkersville 4-2 last Wednesday. He recorded a triple and three singles, scoring a run and stealing a base.
— Urbana’s Keegan Johnson struck out 14 and allowed only one hit over six innings to lead the Hawks to an 8-1 win over River Hill last Thursday.
— Middletown defenseman Cason Mitchell scored with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift the Knights past Tuscarora 11-10 last Thursday.
— Middletown’s Ellery Bowman tallied seven goals as the Knights routed Tuscarora 19-6 last Thursday.
— The Oakdale boys track and field team won the Southeast Quad meet with eight event victories last Thursday.
— The Urbana girls track and field team prevailed at Saturday’s 31-team Scorpion Classic, scoring 82.5 points.
— Thomas Johnson’s Sydney Gonciarz collected three hits, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs as the Patriots defeated Severna Park 14-1 on Saturday.
— Thomas Johnson’s Abbie Jennings drove in six runs on four hits as the Patriots beat Broadneck 17-2 on Saturday.
— Frederick’s Allison Livelsberger had three hits and earned the pitching victory Saturday in softball action as the Cadets defeated Old Mill 18-7.
— Catoctin softball pitcher Taylor Smith silenced Walkersville on Tuesday with a 13-strikeout two-hitter in a 6-1 win. She fanned eight of the first 10 batters she faced.
— Tuscarora boys lacrosse player Andrew Cramer collected five goals with four assists in Tuesday’s 22-4 defeat of North Hagerstown.
— Tuscarora girls lacrosse player Arianna Tucci scored six goals with an assist Tuesday in a 19-4 rout of North Hagerstown.
