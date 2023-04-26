Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(April 19-25)
BOYS
Danny Orr, Thomas Johnson baseball
The Patriots junior went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to lead Thomas Johnson to a 13-9 win over North Hagerstown on Friday. He continued his tear on Monday, adding a triple, home run and two RBIs as the Patriots beat Frederick 12-1.
GIRLS
Madison Lepeonka, Walkersville softball
The Lions junior went 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead Walkersville to a 9-6 comeback win over Boonsboro last Thursday. On Monday, she was a double shy of the cycle as she drove in five runs to lead the Lions to a dominant 17-0 win over Smithsburg.
SHOUT OUTS
— EJ Lowry homered and had four RBIs as St. John’s baseball romped to a 13-1 win over Glenelg Country last Wednesday. Then on Saturday, Lowry had two more RBIs and picked up the win on the mound in a 13-1 win over Annapolis Area Christian. He worked five innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.
— Urbana pitcher Eli DeRossi-Cytron hurled a complete-game two-hitter on 86 pitches in last Wednesday’s 7-1 win over North Hagerstown baseball, striking out 14.
— Lo McAnaw finished 4-for-5, including a pair of doubles and a homer, last Wednesday as Urbana softball outslugged North Hagerstown for a 13-9 win.
— Tuscarora softball’s Avery Neuman fanned 18 in a complete game last Wednesday as the Titans fell 4-3 to Oakdale. She then had 14 strikeouts in Monday’s 7-1 loss to North Hagerstown.
— Rebekah Zentz had four goals and four assists to help Catoctin girls lacrosse beat North Hagerstown 15-11 last Thursday. On Tuesday, she scored four goals with an assist in a 15-4 win over Brunswick.
— Jameson Doll had five goals and four assists as Catoctin boys lacrosse rolled to a 21-1 win over North Hagerstown last Thursday.
— Kaitlin Murphy and Kate DelGrippo led St. John’s Catholic Prep softball to a pair of wins. Last Thursday, they combined on a two-hit shutout to lead the Vikings to a 10-0 win over Hancock. Murphy went 4-for-4 and fell a homer short of the cycle as well. They then held down Saint Paul’s on Monday in a 6-1 win, with Murphy also hitting a homer and DelGrippo going 3-for-3.
— Camryn Senuta went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs to help Thomas Johnson softball beat North Hagerstown 15-9 last Thursday.
— Tuscarora girls track and field’s 4x800 relay team of Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Nina Connors, Ava Elliott and Hailey Lane won in a school-record time of 9:45.15 at last Thursday’s Black and Blue Invitational at Johns Hopkins University.
— Middletown’s Fredy Diaz broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning RBI single that walked off Brunswick for a 1-0 win Friday.
— Middletown’s Camille Jones went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored as the Knights routed Brunswick softball 15-1 on Friday.
— Linganore softball’s Kendra Butler went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Lancers’ 21-1 drubbing of Frederick on Friday.
— Thomas McCaffery drove in six runs on Saturday as St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball rolled to a 13-1 win over Annapolis Area Christian.
— Taylor Smith threw an abbreviated perfect game on Monday, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced as Catoctin softball beat Mountain Ridge 15-0 in five innings. She also had a grand slam and a three-run homer in the contest. Last Wednesday, Smith eclipsed 300 career strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Linganore.
— Joey McMannis threw his fifth one-hitter of the season on Monday, striking out 12 in five innings as Catoctin baseball beat Mountain Ridge 12-0.
— Middletown’s Joey Nicholson had two hits and four RBIs in Monday’s 7-1 win over Williamsport baseball, capped the Knights’ seventh-inning outburst with a three-run homer.
— Keegan Johnson hit a homer, drove in two runs and earned the save as Urbana baseball beat Linganore for a 3-1 win Monday.
— Cole Swinimer homered and drove in four runs for Oakdale baseball as the Bears held on for a 14-13 win over South Hagerstown on Monday.
— Middletown’s Ellery Bowman tallied a career-high nine goals in Friday’s 15-5 win over Oakdale girls lacrosse, extending her Frederick County scoring lead.
— Linganore’s Stephen Curry threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead his baseball team to a 10-0 win over Frederick on Friday.
— Gavin McKay had a six-goal, four-assist outburst as Urbana boys lacrosse crushed Tuscarora 19-4 last Thursday. He added two goals and three assists Tuesday in a blowout of TJ.
— Catoctin’s Kassidy Kreitz stepped up to catch in a pinch last Wednesday, and she helped her softball team to a 3-2 win over Linganore. She drove in a run and made a key tag at the plate in the fifth to prevent the tying run from scoring.
— Middletown boys lacrosse goalie Gavin Vierling stopped 10 of 14 shots Tuesday as the Knights beat rival Walkersville 7-4.
— Addison Scanlon scored four goals with three assists to propel the St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse team to tis 10th straight win, 18-11, on Tuesday over The Park School.
— Linganore boys lacrosse goalie Jackson Curtis tallied 12 saves Tuesday in an 11-8 win over Tuscarora.
