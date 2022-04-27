Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(April 20-26)
BOYS
Sam Starrs, Oakdale track and field
The senior skied to a pole vault of 16 feet, 1.25 inches on Saturday at the Talley-Zimmerman Invitational, clearing one of the top heights in state history at Walkersville High. He also ran on the winning 4x100 relay team.
GIRLS
Madison Lepeonka, Walkersville softball
The sophomore catcher hit a home run Wednesday against Boonsboro, and it stood up in a 1-0 win over the Warriors. She also homered last Thursday in a win over Brunswick. Then, on Monday, she went 3-for-3 in a win over Smithsburg.
SHOUT OUTS
— St. John’s Addison Scanlon’s overtime goal last Wednesday helped the Vikings defeat defending IAAM B Conference-champion Park 15-14. She scored seven goals with an assist in the win.
— Urbana’s Keegan Johnson had five hits, including a grand slam and a triple, while driving in seven runs last Wednesday in a 17-3 win over North Hagerstown. On the mound, he went the distance, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.
— Frederick softball’s Maia Sholter went 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles in an 18-12 win Thursday over North Hagerstown.
— Middletown’s Ashlynn Routzahn hit for the cycle Friday and combined with Sydney Leadbetter on an abbreviated no-hitter in a shutout of Brunswick. Routzahn, who went 5-for-5, tripled in the first, homered in the second, doubled in the third and had two singles in the fifth and final inning. She also threw three hitless innings, striking out five and walking none.
— Thomas Johnson softball’s Andrea Larson threw a six-inning no-hitter and had two hits with a homer and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over North Hagerstown on Friday.
— Catoctin’s Avery Sickeri hit two home runs in a 11-0 softball win over Boonsboro. Her second clout ended the game due to the mercy rule in the sixth inning. On Monday, she had three hits with two doubles in a win over Mountain Ridge.
— Thomas Johnson baseball’s Ben Pearch had three hits with six RBIs on Friday in a 10-0 win over North Hagerstown, and his final hit was a two-run homer that ended the game in the sixth inning.
— Tuscarora left-hander Ryan DeSanto dominated Urbana last Thursday, fanning 13 and allowing just three hits in 5 2-3 scoreless innings to lead a 4-0 win that halted the Hawks’ 11-game winning streak.
— Linganore’s Ben Moore shut down Catoctin last Wednesday, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits in an 11-2 win.
— TJ’s Simon Essono won the 200-meter dash and helped the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams earn wins Saturday as the Patriots won the boys title at the nine-team Talley-Zimmerman Invitational at Walkersville High.
— Oakdale’s Kenna Fox was a part of three wins Saturday at the Zimmerman Invitational, taking first in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles and also helping the 4x400 relay team win as the Bears earned the girls team crown with 165 points.
— TJ’s Elisa Ramos was a triple-winner in field events Saturday at the Zimmerman meet, taking the pole vault, long jump and triple jump.
— Brunswick track and field’s Jackson Acker won the 100 dash and took part in the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays on Friday as the Railroaders won the boys team crown at the Lanham Rebel Relays.
— Brunswick track and field’s Atiya Jackson took part in three wins, including the 100 dash, on Friday as the Railroaders won the girls team title at the Lanham Rebel Relays.
— Middletown’s Judd Boniface flicked a shot from the ground to beat Walkersville’s goalie in the five-hole and clinch a 10-9 overtime win over the Lions on Tuesday night.
